Super Bowl ads were fun as an antidote to politics paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“This year it’s all about a return to the basics of Super Bowl,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of consultancy Brand Federation. “This is a year of pure escapism at a time when we all crave a little escape.”

DELIVER ON FUN

Because the Super Bowl falls on Groundhog’s Day this year, it was almost inevitable that there would be a wink to the classic 1993 film. Bill Murray, Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky cast. The twist: instead of a Chevrolet truck, Murray uses a Jeep Gladiator truck for his daily activities.

Cheetos benefited from nostalgia by using the 30-year-old MC Hammer classic ‘U Can’t Touch This’. The advertisement for snacks contained a man with bright orange Cheetos fabric on his hands who could not stop to help move furniture or take care of office tasks. Hammer himself – ‘Hammer pants’ and so on – also kept popping up to express his iconic slogan.

When advertisements played a leading role in a celebrity, they often had more. Coke launched Coke Energy with an advertisement with actor Jonah Hill who met Martin Scorsese at a party by drinking Coke’s new energy drink.

But filling celebrities in advertisements didn’t always work. Hard Rock International called on Michael Bay for an outrageous commercial with a crazy robbery involving Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt.

Charles Taylor, marketing professor at the University of Villanova, said that many ads were “busy” and there was a lot going on. “They pass quickly and it is difficult to pick up everything.”

That was true for Mark Nelson, who was watching the game at home with friends in Chicago. He said the Hard Rock advertising stopped the conversation at the Super Bowl party where he was, but “the story overwhelmed the brand.” As one of my friends said, “I have no idea what that was for,” he said.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The Super Bowl always attracts car manufacturers who launch a new vehicle, and this year almost every car manufacturer has recommended an electric car.

Audi showed “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams who sang “Let it Go” to promote Audi’s range of electric vehicles. Hummer introduced Hummer EV with a cinematic black-and-white advertisement that stated how quiet and yet powerful the car is.

Porsche promoted its Taycan electric car with a hectic chase. And Ford showed his electric Mustang with the help of Idris Elba.

SURREAL HUMOR

A touch of weirdness crept into a barrage of humor and celebrities this year. Quicken Loans Rocket Mortgage had a disturbing advertisement in which “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, known for his buff physique, went home to “be himself” – stripping his muscles and hair to reveal that he was lean and bald is. TurboTax tried to link taxation to a CGI-enhanced dance of wobbly knees on a bouncer, “All People Are Tax People.”

Snickers imagined a world in which people sing on a hilltop (a tribute to a famous ‘Hilltop’ cola ad) about digging a giant hole and placing a giant Snickers because the ‘world is getting out of hand’.

And Pringle’s invoked animated ‘Rick and Morty’ duo for adults with a meta-advertisement in which the characters realize that they are stuck in a Pringles commercial.

QUIET MESSAGES

Advertisers worked hard to prevent the return of “sadvertising” a few years ago – when Nationwide Insurance advertised a child who died, including gloomy places – and generally away from polarizing issues such as income inequality or immigration, as we saw in 2017.

But there were still some serious messages in the mix.

The NFL published a 60-second ad about the devastation of police violence with families and the Inspire Change initiative set up to spread awareness of social justice issues. But some criticized the advertisement as hypocrisy in the competition given the exile of former player Colin Kaepernick about his activism on similar issues.

Kapernick began a wave of protests about social and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem at competitions. “Any attempt by the @NFL to rehabilitate its image with black viewers will sound hollow as long as Kaepernick is still not signed to an NFL team,” tweeted Rashad Robinson, chairman of Color of Change advocacy group. “You cannot co-opt his message and blackmail him at the same time.”

Microsoft showed Katie Sowers, the first female coach in a Super Bowl game. And New York Life focused on the different types of love in his ad. Verizon hired Harrison Ford to place an advertisement that greets first responders.

The Google advertisement stood out. It contains a man who remembers his wife, using the Google Assistant function to retrieve old photos of her and previous vacations.

Courtney Effinger, who watched the contest with her family outside of Detroit, Michigan, liked the ad.

“It hit the heart chords,” she said. The ad worked because not many ads this year followed the “silent” approach, said Paul Argenti, a professor of business communication at Dartmouth College.

“That’s why it stands out, it’s a bit slower and focused on a social theme,” he said.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press