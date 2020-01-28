This article is part of RS Recommends, an editorial series examining music and entertainment products. Items are selected independently; Penske Media may collect a commission on purchases made from our links.

It all comes down to this: after a season of unpredictable fluctuation and change (and a few dubious calls), the 2019/20 NFL season peaked on Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami .

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST from inside Hard Rock Stadium, and if you’re looking for tickets to the game in person, we’ve spotted some decent seats still available on sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats. We found tickets starting at $ 4,500 on StubHub, while Vivid Seats says their current “entry” price is $ 4,625; their current median list price is slightly over $ 7,000.

The Chiefs are back in the big game for the first time in 50 years, while the 49ers hope to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy. As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will star in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, while Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem.

If you have cable, the game will be broadcast live on FOX this year. For everyone, here’s how to grab the action.

1. Broadcast on fuboTV

One of our favorite sports streaming services, fuboTV offers over 100 channels and live TV from just $ 54.99 / month. For the Super Bowl, fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial. Register today and access in time for this Sunday’s game on FOX, as well as wall-to-wall coverage and analysis on the NFL network. What we like: fuboTV works with almost all streaming devices (i.e. Apple TV, Roku or FireTV stick) to stream the game to your TV. Get more details here.

2. Broadcast on Hulu

Take the Hulu + Live TV plan and you will have access to FOX on almost all devices. The best part: Hulu works on two screens at once, and their “start live game” notification sends an alert to your screen once the game is about to start (you can also set up a push notification on your phone). The site also offers a 7-day free trial which will give you instant access before the Super Bowl Sunday. Start your trial here and cancel at any time.

3. Watch with an indoor amplified TV antenna

Prefer to watch the old-fashioned part, but too cheap to subscribe to cable? Get this $ 30 indoor antenna from Amazon, which will get your local FOX affiliate (and most other large networks) for free. This super slim model has almost all 5 star reviews online and offers 1080p HD reception with up to 120 miles of range. In other words: you get decent picture quality and your connection won’t go out in the middle of much. Sure, you watch TV with an antenna, but this inconspicuous indoor version is still far better than the giant pole or dish that you installed on your window or roof outside. Purchase: HD XFTREE antenna, $ 27.98 on Amazon.com

Amazon Prime members can order the antenna now and have it delivered in time for Sunday (not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial here).