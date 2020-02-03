Super Bowl 2020 film and TV trailers | A Quiet Place 2, Mulan & more

The Super Bowl is not just about American football, it also offers us a lot of commercials and a preview of the latest cinema releases with new trailers and images.

Advertisers and studios pay a ridiculous amount of money to get millions of eyeballs on their commercials, as well as trailers while people tune in to watch the rest – JLo and Shakira are releasing their best songs this year.

We already have an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to Super Bowl 2020 trailers from A Quiet Place 2 to Mulan who have already released their major game pleasers.

This is what we know so far:

A Quiet Place Part 2 (2020)

Paramount Pictures has released a TV spot for A Quiet Place Part 2. The 30-second plague gives fans of the popular first film enough to get excited about. Judging from the clip Part 2 gives us an idea of ​​the events leading up to the first movie and gives us an idea of ​​where the creatures came from. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) leaves her home and takes her family with her after part 1, but we have to see the full trailer before we start theories …

A Quiet Place Part 2 will be released in the cinema on March 20.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

After a (very) shaky start, Sonic the Hedgehog is approaching its release date. It seems a bit strange that we all discussed the horrific first look at Sonic not long ago. Fortunately the studio had time to go back to the drawing table and give him a makeover. The TV spot first looks like an advertisement with Michael Thomas, football player Christian McCaffrey, sprinter Allyson Felix and driver Kyle Busch, but then we realize that Sonic is behind the camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in cinemas on February 14, 2020.

Mulan (2020)

A new Disney remake is on the way. This time Mulan gets the live action treatment to tell the Chinese ballad more faithfully. There is no Mushu and Li Shang has been replaced by a new love interest … and it is without the famous tunes, but there are stunning cinematography and epic martial arts sequences plagued in this latest look.

Mulan will be released in the cinema on March 27.

The Spongebob movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

SpongeBob is back with a new film. This time we see Snoop Dogg playing himself and Keanu Reeves playing a tumbleweed talking. What else do you want?

Spongebob movie: Sponge on the Run was released on May 22, 2020.

Hunters (2020)

Amazon Prime has also started the promotion, this time with a TV series instead of a movie trailer. Hunters is about a group of Nazi hunters who gathered in New York in the late 1970s to stop the Fourth Empire. Jordan Peele is an executive producer and Al Pacino stars. Sounds good to us.

Hunters was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

What else could we see?

Fast & Furious 9 dropped its trailer early on Friday, before the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get another version.

Black Widow will be released on May 1. Although we have already had two trailers, we expect that we can get a TV spot that gives us more Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jungle Cruise and Wonder Woman 1984 could also be in the making with release dates for this year.

Entertainment Weekly has reported Bill Murray coming back with a new Groundhog Day … but hold it, it’s not a trailer, it’s in an advertisement for Jeep.