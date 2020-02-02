Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato plays national anthem in Miami

Demi Lovato played the national anthem during the pre-game at Super Bowl LIV, organized at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Before Lovato, Yolanda Adams started it all with her soulful rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’.

Dressed in a white paint suit, Lovato’s exciting performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” fairly traditional, with no much added flourishes, clocks within 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Christine Sun Kim played the national anthem alongside Lovato in the American sign language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Previous folk song artists in the Super Bowl include Whitney Houston, the Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Pink, Alicia Keys and Idina Menzel.

Lovato announced that she would sing the national anthem the same week she announced her performance at the Grammy Awards 2020, where she premiered the raw and emotional ballad “Anyone.” The double performances mark Lovato’s first time in the spotlight in almost two years, after the singer got an overdose in July 2018. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Lovato revealed that “Everyone” was written and recorded just four days prior to her OD.