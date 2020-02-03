Super Bowl 2020: best, worst ads from Big Game Night

Huge congratulations to Kansas – uh, we mean Missouri’s – Kansas City Chiefs! But despite taking their first Super Bowl trophy in half a century, we were the real winner, the viewers, because we all know that the best thing about the Big Game is always the commercials (and that half-time show). Fortunately the group of ads this year was full of instant classic spots heavily on equal parts of humor, star power (Bill Murray! Martin Scorsese!), And general razzle-dazzle. That said, there were also some awkward things (we’re looking at you, Tom Brady). Although you still have trouble digesting the dubious dip in cheese sludge from last night, here are the highs and lowest of the lows of super advertising in 2020.

high: “Groundhog Day,” JEEP

Utilizing the fact that this year’s Super Sunday happened to land on Groundhog Day, Jeep paid tribute to the comedy classic of the same name, after Bill Murray returned his one-day steps, he actually doesn’t mind repeating thanks to his little one rodent friend and trusted Jeep. In addition to the synergy and perfect performance, Jeep played to win by even casting Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned, Ned Reyerson! Leave it to Murray and friends to get out of the shadows and score the best advertisement of the night.

Low: “Tribute,” by Planter

After weeks of social mourning, while we are happy that Plantar the legendary Mr. Peanut didn’t really kill, we can’t help but feel that the nut company was a little too crazy to play with our fragile heart. With cameos from the Kool Aid Man and Mr. Clean (which amounts to a kind of mascot version of The Avengers, yes?), The entire SNAFU wasn’t funny or smart. (See: their preview advertisement with Mr. Peanut ‘dead’ in a literal car accident). That’s why we have trust issues.

high: “#HowImmuss,” Sabra

Apart from the asinine idea for Sabra to try to call people hummus ‘muss’, this Superspot has such a weird and wide variety of personalities that you can’t help but appreciate its sheer arbitrariness. With reality stars (Terea Guidci or Real Housewives fame), charts for toppers (Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain) and even Urkel itself (also known as Jaleel White), the whole thing makes us want to dump the salsa and the we want reach ‘ll never call it’ muss. ‘

Low: “Tom Brady’s big announcement,” Hulu

Building on this year’s irritating theme of playing with the general public, this stunning advertisement for Hulu stems from the mysterious Instagram post of superstar Tom Brady, who often wondered if he would retire? It appears that it was all a farce to raise awareness about the streaming service. It was so pointless that even Brady read a little on-the-nose line “according to the script they just gave me,” while he was giving his sales talk. No new fans win the QB, it all comes down to a slap in the face and unnecessary teasing for Patriots diehards who really care about Brady’s prospects.

high: “Comfortable”, Rocket Mortgage

There is absolutely nothing duller than home mortgages, making this Rocket Mortgage advertisement an impressive achievement. With the famous massive Jason Momoa, the Aquaman actor plays crazy on his mate with this place that depicts the hunk as not as muscular as he is at home with wife Lisa Bonet (who also makes a cameo). The advertisement also proves that Momoa is still a fun way to make bulging muscles and perfectly flowing locks or not.

high: “As good as the original,” MTN Dew Zero Sugar

Another advertisement that goes back to an iconic film, this is a greeting to the 1980 classic with The Shining with Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross and that’s what we’re here for. Although it is probably a guarantee that director Stanley Kubrick would have immediately concluded the idea that his masterpiece would be used to sell a carbonated beverage (sugar-free, no less!), We hope he at least immerses the cleverness of immersing in the original film’s memorable recording of a corridor full of blood with, well, a toxic-looking green soda.

high: “Next 100”, NFL

Although we all know well that the NFL is causing many problems, this advertisement was undeniably well done in honor of the centenary of the competition. It presents a generation range of football legends – from Jim Brown to Ray Lewis and Jimmy Garoppolo, the star of SF 49 – and follows a child’s step from the training field to the Super Bowl, ending seamlessly with the young actor running onto the field during The Sunday’s race at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Cheers to the NFL for serving viewers of the perfect starter to get to know the game itself.

high: “Loretta”, Google

Who knew that Google could let us sob in our chip bowl? This advertisement, with a married couple whose loving husband disappears in memory loss, touches us right in the middle. It was one of the most powerful of the night, an irony since it was also the simplest. That is why it is a lesson that all the effects and star power in the world are no match for a powerful idea based on sentimentality.

Low: “#MAKESPACEFORWOMEN,” OLAY

Hat goes to Olay for this advertisement that highlights their charity efforts for a good cause with the hashtag #MAKESPACEFORWOMEN. So how is it possible that such a worthy message that recruited a large number of cameos from beloved female figures is delivered so strangely? From the lightning-fast pace to an absurd space age theme that has nothing to do with the skin care brand (apart from the fact that for some reason they press a button that looks like an Olay bus), the most cranquette part is the ironic part sexism, from the ladies who accidentally launch themselves into the universe to the line of Lilly Singh: “There is so much space here!” It all shows ignorantly that the advertisement is designed to fight.

high: “# 5GThatWorks”, T-Mobile

While mobile phones made ripe commercial fare in 2020 (from Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill’s Coke ad to Snickers’ chuckle about auto-correction), it was Anthony Anderson and his real mother who made us want to call our own mothers – whether or not they was birthday or not. From their cute report to Mrs. Anderson’s perfect line delivery, there is no doubt that we would watch every episode of their reality show. Networks, note!