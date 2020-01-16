(Photo: Benjamin Lieber)

Super american, the pop-punk outfit from Buffalo, New York, are back to shake your devices. Today AltPress is premiering not one but of them songs from their upcoming three-song digital EP, YOBWOC, monitoring their debut in 2018, Tequila Sunrise.

The first track is “Untitled”, which presents attenuated atmospheres skillfully inlaid at the center of their strong and dynamic guitar pop. The other, “Tangerine + Guava,” is two minutes of time-shifted pop goodness featuring what is truly the most inspired wave of guitar pedal abuse we’ve heard in a long time.

When asked to give a backdrop to the new tracks, the dynamic multi-instrumental duo of Super American by Pat Feeley and Matt Cox sent an email to AltPress simply saying, “Pent-up energy. Duality .Lust. Consciousness. Storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean. ”

On the other hand, the founder of the Take This To Heart brand, Joseph Urban, says it best, with much less poetic ambition. He describes Super A’s latest work as (expect it) “in the second year,” adding: “It might be intimidating for some that Super American gently restarts their approach on each outing. Super American 2.5 finally settled on a middle ground, marrying the caffeinated pop punk of their debut with the bleached pop-rock of their first album.

We ended up with the change in sound form of the skillfully designed American in large pieces. And this is only the beginning: expect more music from the duo very soon, with a full American tour to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

And since you asked, YOBWOC is an acronym / text for, uh, “reverse cowboy”.

Get up from the ground after laughing and discover the new qualities that Super American has in store for you. Get your pre-order here.