New research results indicate that sunscreen chemicals in higher concentrations than previously thought to be safe in our bloodstream. However, experts have warned people not to dispose of the product.

Research commissioned by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently shown that the amount of sunscreen active ingredients that people ingest in their blood exceeds FDA limits.

The study tested six of the main active ingredients in lotions, sprays and pump types of sunscreens.

Researchers say the levels found in the blood mean the FDA would require additional safety studies.

However, the researchers emphasized that their findings do not mean that people should avoid sunscreen to prevent skin cancer and protect the skin.

Instead, more research is needed to determine the importance of these values ​​for our blood.

This would involve changing the study design from an indoor to an outdoor environment to better represent the real-world study application.

Australian sunscreen products are regulated by the Department of Health through the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which complies with the United States FDA.

The FDA’s results do not mean that sunscreens containing high-level active ingredients are unsafe, “only that additional testing is required,” said Rodney Sinclair, professor of dermatology at Melbourne University and director of Epworth dermatology ,

“The TGA will monitor this and consumers will be warned if the FDA identifies security concerns,” said Professor Sinclair.

Until then, people should continue to protect themselves and their children from the harmful effects of UV radiation by using shadows, hats and, if necessary, sunscreens. “

Sunscreens are currently recommended when the UV index is greater than or equal to 3, and not when the UV index is less than 3.

“Sunscreen, hats, clothing, and shadows are measures that dermatologists recommend to reduce skin exposure to ultraviolet radiation and the associated risk of skin cancer,” said Professor Sinclair.

“This week, sunscreen is recommended for everyone across Australia who is outside for more than 20 minutes between 10 AM and 4 PM.”

The Australian Skin Cancer Committee chair, Heather Walker, urged Australians to continue using sunscreens along with other sunscreens to prevent skin cancer.

“Skin cancer kills over 2,000 Australians each year, and two out of three Australians are diagnosed at age 70,” she said.

Doubts about the safety of sunscreens: New findings “urgently required”

Bruce Armstrong, professor emeritus at the School of Public Health at the University of Sydney, said it can no longer be said with certainty that sunscreens containing the chemicals under investigation are safe.

“The US Food and Drug Administration sponsored these studies and requested more evidence about the safety of sunscreen chemicals. This evidence is badly needed, ”said Professor Armstrong.

In the meantime, it cannot be said with certainty that the application of these chemicals to human skin is safe. “

According to Dr. Armstrong, Australians who use sunscreen with potentially absorbable, sunscreen active chemicals and are concerned about their safety, can reduce or stop using such sunscreen by: