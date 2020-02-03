Sunny Hostin is doing fine with Page Six continuing to report on ‘View’ drama

Last month we published an item that said producers at “The View” forbade its hosts from having a meeting – otherwise the discussion would leak to page Six.

But host Sunny Hostin does not sweat the loose lips. “I’m over all the crazy rumors about the drama,” she told us on Saturday at the Writers Guild Awards when we asked if they were trying to sniff the leaker.

“We are not even talking about who is talking because” The View “has been around for more than 20 years and that has been happening for more than 20 years,” she added. (We can confirm that she is right.)

She even said the gossip is good for business. “I think people are just fascinated by us and frankly it’s good for the show because we’re still there,” she added. “I think sometimes I feel like,” OK, keep talking about us because we’re the most important political show in the country, “said Hostin.

We reported that after we published a story about the breakup of relationships between “View” co-host Meghan McCain and her four fellow panel members, Hostin had tried to have a powerwow with the other hosts. But a lead producer tried to close it because they were afraid that a story about the hosts who had a meeting without McCain – who was taking a day off – could cause more trouble. Hostin has a new book, “Summer on the Bluffs,” which will be released on June 16.

.