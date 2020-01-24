Sunny Friday, but the weather office says black ice, up to 10 cm of snow ahead

Enjoy the sun today. It looks like a messy weekend.

After a cold morning, the capital goes to a high of 0 ° C Friday, under mostly sunny skies. More clouds are expected to roll on Friday evening with a low of -4 ° C, with a feeling of -9 in the wind.

The weather office has issued a special statement for more of Eastern Ontario that it will rain on Saturday and then snow.

“Precipitation will move to the area Saturday afternoon,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“This rainfall will most likely begin as a period of freezing rain before moving to rain near the St. Lawrence River or snow near the Ottawa River Saturday night. All areas will change to snow on Saturday evening. The snow then continues for a few hours with an accumulation of up to 10 cm possible by Sunday morning. “

Saturday’s high is again expected to be around 0 ° C and feels like -8 in the 20 km / h wind.

Snow is expected Saturday evening, although there is no significant accumulation. The nocturnal low should be around -1 ° C.

Periods of rain or snow are predicted on Sunday with a high of 2 ° C, which changes to a 60 percent chance on Sunday evening with a low of -4 C.

Back-to-work Monday looks like a mix of sun and cloud, high of 0 C and a low of around -7 C.

Cooler weather is expected from Tuesday, with a peak of -2 ° C under mixed skies. The low point is expected to be -9 ° C, with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

More mixed skies are expected on Wednesday, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a peak of -4 C. The nightly low is forecast at -10 C.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

City offers more information about LRT Stage 2 evaluation: it’s not nice

Palace admits that Prince Charles did not shake hands with Mike Pence, but says it was not nonsense

Take a first look at what the new “super library” from Ottawa will look like