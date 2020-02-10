Sunny and mild at the beginning of the working week

In the north of Siouxland, inconsistent foggy areas have formed, in which snow has accumulated on weekends.

This can cause problems with the morning commute, but will improve over the next few hours as the south wind gets stronger.

Otherwise we have a calm and mild day ahead of us, with a lot of sunshine and heights in the middle up to the upper 30s.

There will be a southern breeze at 5 to 15 mph through the day.

A weak system is going through tonight and could result in a few thunderstorms.

On Tuesday the sky will be clear again with a day similar to Monday.

We’ll be back in the mid to late 30’s on Wednesday, but another system will be in place during the day.

This will bring a pretty good chance of snow, but the amounts will be light with accumulations that are likely to be less than an inch.

More importantly, the winds behind the front are getting pretty strong and temperatures are falling and many are below zero on Thursday morning.

By then the wind chill could drop below 20.

We’re struggling to get back to double digits on Thursday, but luckily the Arctic air mass is blowing out pretty quickly, and Valentine’s Day is about to freeze.

There may be a light rain / snow mixture on Saturday, but weekend temperatures are likely to remain close to the low to mid 30s.