Sunday riddle: Oscar winner: NPR

On-air challenge: Any answer to this puzzle is the name of an Oscar-winning best actor or actress. Change a letter in each word from a two-word phrase to name the person.

Ex.Beryl Street -> Meryl Streep

1. Top places

2. Jolly behind

3. I go up and down

4. Middle peon

5. Careful copper

6. Clank cable

7. Salty yield

8. Kissy Spaces

9. Singer rower

10. Healthy woman

11. Grape jelly

12. Maroon marks

Last week’s challenge: The actress Michael Learned, who played the mother on “The Waltons”, has an unusual quality in her name. The last three letters of your first name are the same as the first three letters of your last name in reverse order. Which current celebrity’s name owns the same property? Here is a hint: The first and last name each have six letters.

Challenge Response: Billie Eilish

Winner: Roger Wesby from Staten Island, NY

This week’s challenge: My friend Penelope, who comes from La Jolla, went on a world vacation. It stopped in Santa Rosa, Toronto and Casablanca. Which European capital did she visit?

