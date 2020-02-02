Sundance Film Festival: who has won the 2020 prizes?

PARK CITY – “Minari”, “Boys State”, “Epicentro” and “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” took the four Grand Jury prizes on Saturday during the award ceremony of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Twenty-four other prizes were awarded in different categories, and Tabitha Jackson was announced as the new director of the festival, replacing the old festival director John Cooper.

“Minari”, a Korean drama set in the Arkansas countryside in the 1980s, won both the US Dramatic Prize and the Audience US Dramatic Award, and was among the most well-reviewed entries at this year’s festival and attracted comparisons with recent Asian dramas “Parasite” and “The Farewell.”

“Boys State” took the festival’s US Documentary Prize home, “Epicentro” won the World Cinema Documentary Prize and “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” won the World Cinema Dramatic Prize. Audience-voted prizes went to “Minari” (US Dramatic), “Crip Camp” (US Documentary), “The Reason I Jump” (World Cinema Documentary), “Identifying Features” (World Cinema Dramatic) and “I Carry You With With Me ‘(NEXT).

The prize winners will be shown all day on Sunday 2 February – the last day of the festival – at locations in Park City and Salt Lake City. Schedules and locations can be found at sundance.org.

John Cooper announced that he resigned as festival director last June. New festival director Tabitha Jackson is an award-winning filmmaker who has been director of the Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program for the past six years. In her new role, Jackson will work closely with Kim Yutani, program director of the festival. Cooper remains with the Sundance Institute as emeritus director, overseeing special projects, including the Institute’s 40th anniversary in 2021.

“It’s exciting to strengthen the voices and work of independent artists in these challenging and rapidly changing times,” Jackson said in a press release. “My role, working with a team at the top of their game, is to ensure that the festival remains as effective, vital and transformational in the coming years as it was in the past – and to ensure that we have fun doing it . I can’t wait to get started. “

Taylor Swift arrives for the premiere of the Sundance Film Festival of her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” at the Eccles Theater in Park City on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The festival, which is typically a bidding frenzy among major film studios and distributors, had a wealth of films with deals that were already present before the festival started this year. The Taylor Swift documentary ‘Miss Americana’, which premiered during the opening night of the festival, was released on Netflix on January 31. A24 secured the rights to ‘Minari’ before the festival. “Downhill”, the long-awaited drama comedy with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is nationally released by Searchlight Pictures on Valentine’s Day.

Still, notable mid-festival acquisitions this year included the Andy Samberg comedy “Palm Springs”, which was purchased by Neon and Hulu for a record setting of $ 17.5 million and 69 cents. (The previous record of the festival was even $ 17.5 million.) Hulu also acquired the horror comedy “Bad Hair” for a reported $ 8 million. Other notable additions were Amazon’s $ 12 million purchase of ‘Uncle Frank’ and an A24 / Apple joint purchase of the documentary ‘Boys State’ for a record amount of $ 12 million.

Sundance 2020 brought a number of extremely famous people to Park City and Salt Lake City this year, including Hillary Clinton, Taylor Swift and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Clinton was present for the premiere of “Hillary”, a four-part documentary series that came to Hulu on March 6. “(The filming series) was a very emotional experience,” Clinton told the Sundance audience during the documentary premiere on January. 25.

Swift has since appeared on the premiere of ‘Miss Americana’ on January 23 at the Eccles Theater in Park City. And Miranda was involved in two films at this year’s festival, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” and “Siempre, Luis.”