Sundance Film Festival appoints Tabitha Jackson as new director

NEW YORK – The Sundance Film Festival has found its new leader from within and promotes documentary program director Tabitha Jackson of the Sundance Institute to festival director.

The appointment of Jackson was announced on Saturday evening during the festival’s award ceremony.

Jackson takes the reins of the first American film festival that the previous director, John Cooper, said last summer that he would resign after the 2020 edition of Sundance, which ended on Sunday. Jackson becomes the first woman, the first black person and the first Brit to lead the annual Park City, Utah, showcase for independent film.

“All these things are part of my material,” Jackson said in an interview prior to the announcement. “I suspect that its symbolism, insofar as it is inspiring for others who may feel that they have permission to go for these big jobs, is useful. But I hope the deal is made based on content rather than symbolism. But at such moments it is worth mentioning in this political climate. “

Jackson’s appointment means that the top three positions at Sundance are all filled by women. Keri Putnam is the chief executive and executive director of Sundance Institute, the non-profit organization founded in 1981 by Robert Redford who organizes the festival. Kim Yutani has been the festival’s program director since 2018.

“It’s powerful and also about time,” Jackson said.

Putnam oversaw the search process, along with a selection committee that included Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions and a member of the Sundance board. She said the festival received 700 applications and considered many external candidates before choosing Jackson for her close relationship with independent artists.

“From my perspective, it’s the future to put Tabitha and Kim at the helm,” Putnam said. “And I’m really excited about where they’re going.”

The completed leadership team, along with Cooper who becomes an emeritus director, will be tasked with sending Sundance to one of the most challenging new chapters of the festival. Redford, the face and founder of Sundance, takes a step back. Now 83, Redford is usually retired. This year, Redford has abolished its usual opening day conference.

“In an interview I had with Robert Redford, I asked him what he was looking for in the next festival director,” Jackson said. “He said a commitment to independence and an embrace of change. I think this is an incredibly powerful filter for deciding how to take the festival to the next chapter. They are the kind of eternal truths of Sundance anyway. “

It is perhaps most telling that the new director of Sundance comes from documentaries. Sundance is still the best launch platform for new voices in making narrative films. (Recent festival outbreaks include “The Farewell”, “The Big Sick” and this year’s festival purchase, “Palm Springs”, with Andy Samberg.)

But for years, documentaries have often been the liveliest part of Sundance. The most prominent films of this year’s festival have also been docs, including the opening premiere ‘Miss Americana’ with Taylor Swift and the controversial documentary by Russell Simmons accusers ‘On the Record’.

Putnam called Jackson’s documentary background an important plus. Before joining the Sundance Institute in 2013, Jackson worked on the British public network Channel 4 and was an executive producer of a number of documentaries.

“We are in an exciting time,” Jackson said of non-fiction film. “Because the market is so interested in the form, which is great, we at Sundance must always be vigilant to ensure that artists don’t censor themselves, and they still make the stories that are loyal to them without thinking: Is this something that the market wants? “

In addition to quoting Redford, Jackson also got the words of another iconoclast, Frank Zappa, when considering her plans for Sundance.

“He says that without deviating from the norm, progress is not possible. Considering what an extraordinary event this festival is, it could be very easy to be complacent about his legacy and success, “Jackson said.” But I think that, as with all independent art makers, we are dealing with this kind of blessed unrest and we constantly ask questions about how we can be better, how we can be more artistic, how we can be more relevant, how we can get more work for more target groups. “

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press