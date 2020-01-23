Sundance 2020 film festival highlights Taylor Swift and Hillary Clinton

PARK CITY – The Sundance 2020 film festival started on Thursday, with a wide variety of projects and stars from Glenn Close (“Four Good Days”) to Benedict Cumberbatch (“Ironbark”).

Among the 244 entries accepted out of a record 15,100 submissions to this year’s festival from 142 countries, we find Taylor Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana”, Hillary Clinton’s documentaries “Hillary”, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” with Lin-Manuel Miranda, 9/11 dramas “Worth” with Michael Keaton, “Falling” by Viggo Mortensen and “The Father” with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

“What struck me and my team about this year’s program, when we took a step back to look at it as a whole, is how distinctive each work is and how their individual voices resonate and interact with each other, “said Kim Yutani, director of the programming festival, in her video remarks from the first press kit released this morning.

Yutani said that some thematic lines of this year’s program include “families, biological and select; the concept of house (and its limits); and the power of passionate individuals to bring real change to the world. “

“But each work that addresses these concepts does so very individually – which is a fundamental principle of the festival,” said Yutani.

A broader theme for this year’s festival is “the imagined future,” said Keri Putnam, executive director of the Sundance Institute, in her video remarks.

“Of course, that’s what artists do when they create new works,” said Putnam. “But it’s also the idea that art conveys deeper truths and highlights varied human experiences in a way that can open our minds and help us all to be bolder, more connected and more imaginative. “

Putnam said she believes the Sundance Film Festival “is the perfect place to experience a tumultuous moment in our culture.”

“As we enter an election year, press freedom and, more broadly, freedom of expression, face very serious threats in the United States and around the world,” said Mr. Putnam. “Increasingly, content is selected by only a handful of the world’s dominant entities and served by algorithms designed to keep you watching.”

This moment requires the participation of the public, artists and citizens, according to Putnam.

“It is a critical time for each of us to wonder why things are the way they are. Ask which voices are marginalized and why. To notice the prospects that we don’t see and why not, “said Putnam. “And recognize that the media has value far beyond its market value or what it does at the box office.”

Putnam quoted Miranda, saying that he summed it up perfectly saying, “What artists can do is bring to the table stories that are unquestionably true – the kind of stories that, once you will have heard them, will not let you return what you thought before. ”

“We hope this year’s festival will do just that, thanks in large part to my friend and colleague John Cooper, who is celebrating his last year as festival director,” said Putnam.

Cooper said in his video remarks that it is “almost impossible to synthesize” his 30 years of involvement with the Sundance Film Festival, if anything, he learned – and founder Robert Redford often reminded him – «that the change is the only thing on which we can count.

“We have evolved. We have built new theaters, we have adopted new technology, ”said Cooper. “There is a revolution in distribution going on, but through it all, we have supported artists, we have opened our doors to millions of new storytellers to be creative.”

Cooper, the director of the festival, said that the character of the community has remained constant.

“It is a spirit of openness, of genuine affection for each other and for work, and – dare I say – of independence, and it is a spirit of generosity,” said Cooper. “It’s the qualities that make Sundance different, what make it what it is. And as we continue to change and evolve, let’s always remember to foster the spirit that keeps us going. “

Last year, the festival brought together at least 122,000 people, created 3,052 local jobs and generated $ 182.5 million in economic activity and $ 18.7 million in national and local tax revenue, according to a Y2 study. Analytics.

This year’s festival is slated to feature feature, narrative, documentary, short, episodic and virtual reality projects in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance until February 2.

“It is our great joy and privilege to help deliver these stimulating stories to the world over the next 10 days, and we hope you will join us in continuing the important conversations they will spark during the coming year, “wrote Redford in his 2020 Festival Catalog Letter.” Welcome to Sundance. Buckle up. “