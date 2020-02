Sun begins to peek on Sunday afternoon

Video: Sun starts peeking on Sunday afternoon

Updated: 10:47 AM EST February 2, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

BY A GOOD CONNECTICUT. THE CLOUDS POSTED OUTSIDE FOR BOSTON AND THE MOST EASTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARE EXPECTED COMPLETELY CLEAR FOR THE FOLLOWING SINGLE HOURS. YOU BEGIN TO SEE LIGHTING IF WE STRETCH TO 1:00 AND EVEN TO 00. – 2:00. DIRECTLY UNDER THE IMMEDIATE COASTLINE THE CLOUDS, STUBBORN BUT YOU CAN SEE BLUE HEAVEN BEFORE WE WILL THEREFORE BE A CLOUD AGAIN IF WE GO TO SUNSET. IT IS AFTER SUNSET THAT THE SYSTEM WILL GO TO THE WEST TOWARDS WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS. WE ARE NOW 39 NOW AND SLOWLY CLIMBING IN OUR WAY IN THE LOW 40’S THAT WILL COME TRUE. WITH OUR HOURS PER HOUR, A GRADUATE COOLING TONIGHT BUT WE WILL FALL TO THE FREEZING POINT FOR AT LEAST BOSTON. THIS IS THE HIGH TEMPERATURE EXPECTATION. THERE ARE SOME SPOTS IN THE NORTHWESTERN PART OF OUR REGION THAT WILL BE IN PARTICULAR THROUGH THE 30 HAMPSHIRE. MOST US MANAGEMENTS OF THE 40’S TODAY. DENY, FALLING TO 32 IN BOSTON, 24 DOMESTIC SPOTS INCLUDING WORCESTER, A SPOT MIX FOR HEATING WAS SUNSHINE TOMORROW. WE GO TO THE FORECAST NIGHT – SNOW SHOWERS BETWEEN 10 HOURS. AND MIDNIGHT. That passing snow chance, which is just a few flowers, will entail the possibility of a destination for areas – along 495. We have your choice of the week. MOST SUNNY SKIES THAT WILL BREAK THROUGH AND TEMPERATURES WILL TRY TO 50 DEGREES. LIGHT IN THE UPPER 40’S FOR DOMESTIC SPOTS, BUT IT WILL FEEL WARMER THAN WHAT WE SURE TO SEE WITH THE SUN TOGETHER. CLOUDS ARE IN THE INCREASE OF TUESDAY, BUT IT IS NOT STARTING TO INCREASE SHOWER OPPORTUNITY TO WEDNESDAY. MORE AS WE INTRODUCE THURSDAY. THURSDAY IS OUR NUISANCE WEATHER DAY. WE HAVE MADE NUISANCE FRIDAY WHICH IS GOOD BECAUSE THIS IS A WET WET SYSTEM AND IT IS MASSIVE. ALL THE WAY FROM OUR REGION EXTENDING TO THE MIDDLE AND SOUTH THIS TERM WILL BE IMPACT THURSDAY. Thursday morning looks like there is cold air and we could see a first accumulation of snowfall. FOR THE MOST PART I WILL SAY THAT THE MODELS TO THIS TREND TO A RAINMAKER IF WE GO ON FRIDAY. WE COOL THINGS SATURDAY ALTHOUGH INDICATORS VIEW FORMS TO SUNDAY AND

Video: Sun starts peeking on Sunday afternoon

Updated: 10:47 AM EST February 2, 2020

The clouds will return after sunset and bring a possible dusting of snow to parts of Massachusetts.

The clouds will return after sunset and bring a possible dusting of snow to parts of Massachusetts.

.