Summit warns of threats to 2020 elections

With just three weeks to go before the first votes in the 2020 presidential cycle, the senior intelligence threat coordinator for the U.S. intelligence community has warned local administrators and elected officials across the country of the multitude of threats they face.

Shelby Pierson, the election threats executive at the office of the director of national intelligence, made solo remarks Tuesday at the 2020 Election Summit, hosted by the United States Election Commission.

The event was one of the last times that electoral leaders from across the country met before presidential and primary caucuses began, starting with the Iowa vote on February 3.

Pierson, appointed to the new post created by former director of national intelligence Dan Coats, spoke for 20 minutes in somewhat vague terms of the specific threats facing leaders in thousands of ridings across the country, but was clear on the “sharpened” nature of the cyber and disinformation tools that should be used by foreign actors this year.

“This is not a problem that concerns only Russia,” she said. “Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, non-state hacktivists all have opportunities, means and potential motivations to come after the United States in the 2020 elections.”

In a fight with journalists afterwards, Pierson stressed his desire to have as much transparency with the public and the media as possible on the development of threats. To this end, she said that she had recently met with several American senators and that she intended to have a briefing with the heads of state in the coming days.

Improved coordination of electoral security

As Hearst Television’s National Investigation Unit first reported in 2018 and again in 2019, the main electoral leaders did not have a permanent federal security clearance to view the main electoral threats.

They do it now.

Christy McCormick, President of the United States Election Commission – the only full-time federal agency devoted to election administration – cited the National Investigative Unit’s sustained report as one of the factors behind resolving long-standing authorizations delayed.

“Thanks to, I think, some impact from your reporting, yes, we all have security now – permanent security clearances at the secret level,” said President McCormick in a summit interview.

His agency, E.A.C., also sends financial aid approved last month by Congress.

State-by-State funding

StateFederal ShareState Share 20% TotalAlabama 6,901,560 $ $ 1,380,312 8,281,872Alaska $ $ 3,000,000 $ 600,000 $ 3,600,000American Samoa $ 600,000N / A $ 600,000Arizona 8,362,741 $ $ 1,672,548 $ 10,035,289Arkansas 5,011,991 $ 1,002 .398 $ 6,014,389California $ 38,740,655 $ 7,748,131 $ 46,488,786Colorado $ 7,106,267 $ 1,241,253 $ $ 8,527,521Connecticut 5,735,740 $ 1,147,148 $ $ 3,000,000 $ 6,882.887DC 600,000 $ 3,600,000Delaware $ 3,031,481 $ $ 606296 3,637 $ 21,506,406 $ 4,301,281 $ 25,807,687 Georgia 11,549,183 $ 2,309,837 $ $ 13,859,020 Guam $ 600,000N / A $ 600,000 Hawaii 3.508,595 $ $ 701,719 $ 4,210,314 Idaho 3,616,020 $ 723,204 $ 4,339,223 Illinois $ 14,830,251 $ 2,966,050 17,796,302 Indiana $ 851,075 $ 170,2015 $ $ 10,212,090 Iowa 5,161,182 $ 1,032,236 $ $ 6,193.418Kansas 4,909,494 $ 981,899 $ $ 5,891,393Kentucky 6,467,707 $ 1,293,541 $ $ 7,761,24832 $ 6.59 $ 1,319,566 $ 7,917,398 $ 3,505,118 $ 701,024 $ 4,206,142 Maryland $ 7,914,306 $ 1,582,861 $ 9,497,167 Massachu setts 8 841 674 $ 1 768 335 $ 10 610 009 $ Michigan 11 999 001 $ 2 399 800 $ 14 398 801 Minnesota 7 389 506 $ 1 477 901 $ 8 867 407 $ Mississipp i 5.021.549 $ $ 1.00431 million $ 6,025,859 Missouri 8,101,455 $ 1,620,291 $ $ 9,721,746 Montana 3,127,978 $ 625,596 $ $ 3,753.573 Nebraska 3,915,413 $ $ 783,083 $ 4,698,495 Nevada 4,790,795 $ 958,159 $ $ 5,748,954 New Hampshire 3,472,912 $ 694,582 New Jersey 10,934,419 $ 2,186,884 $ $ 13,121,302 New Mexico 4,144,484 $ 828,497 $ $ 4,970,981 New York 21,838,990 $ $ 4,367,798 $ Carolina 26,206,788 North 11,624,810 $ 2,324,962 $ $ 13,949,772 North Dakota $ 3,000,000 $ 600,000 $ 3,600,000 Northern Mariana Islands $ 600,000N / A $ 600,000 Ohio $ 13,657,222 $ $ 2,731,444 16,388,666 Oklahoma $ 5,820,345 $ $ 1,164,069 $ 6,984,414 Oregon 6,007,538 $ $ 1,201,508 $ 7,209,045 Pennsylvania 15,103,663 $ 3,020,733 $ $ 18,124,395 Puerto Rico 5,821,405 $ 1,164,281 $ $ 6,985,686 Rhode Island 3,210,168 $ 642,034 $ $ Carolina 3,852,202South 6,767,471 $ 1,353,494 $ $ 8,120,966South Dakota $ 3,000,000 $ 600,000 3,600,000 Tennessee $ 8,476,810 $ $ 1,695,362 10,172,173 Texas $ 26,064,574 $ 5,212,915 $ 31,277,489 $ Utah 4,603,931 $ 920,786 $ 5,524,718 $ Vermont 3,000,000 $ 600,000 $ 3,600,000 $ Islands Virgins $ 600,000 N / A $ 600,000 Virginia 10,175,511 $ 2,035,142 $ 142 $ 12,210,853 Wash tonnes 8,860,638 $ 1,772,128 $ 10,632,765 $ West Virginia 4,044,353 $ 808,871 $ 4,853,223 $ Wisconsin $ 7,818,581 $ 1,563,716 $ 9,382,297 Wyoming $ 3,000,000 $ 600,000 $ 3,600,000 Total $ 425,000,000 $ 84,520,000,000 $ 509,520,000

Congress approved, and President Trump signed, a law allocating $ 425 million in electoral security money in December. The American Election Assistance Commission is responsible for distributing the funds in each state within 45 days of passing the law on December 21, 2019, and for tracking the use of the money. These figures, provided by E.A.C., show how much each state can claim and the 20% matching amount required for any state accepting grants.

The 50 states can get new electoral security funds in a matter of weeks, for a total of $ 425 million.

But the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice estimates that more than $ 2.1 billion is really needed to secure the US election.

Nearly a dozen Secretaries of State from across the country pleaded for more money in an interview at their annual conference last summer.

President McCormick said the need was still there on Tuesday – even after nearly half a billion dollars more in congressional aid signed by President Donald Trump.

“I think the states will tell you that more money is needed,” she said.

Congress urges manufacturers of voting equipment

Some of this money will likely be used to buy safer voting equipment, including machines that keep paper records of all votes cast, which can then be used in a post-election audit to ensure the integrity of the count. .

Hearst TV

CEOs of America’s Top Three Voting Equipment Manufacturers Testify before Congress January 9, 2020

Last week, Congress put pressure on the CEOs of the three largest voting equipment manufacturers in the United States – Elma Systems and Software based in Omaha, Hart InterCivic in Austin and Dominion Voting Systems in Denver – on the security of their devices used in elections from coast to coast. .

Representative Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Asked company executives at a home administration committee hearing, “Is there a 100% secure method of voting?”

All three answered “no”.

Davis then asked, “To your knowledge, has a foreign state successfully hacked or hacked any of your votes by counting the electoral machines?”

Again, everyone said no.

When using the $ 425 million allocated by Congress to buy new equipment, expand cyber training, or strengthen the security of voter registration systems, states must match 20% for the amount that ‘they receive – versus the 5% required in the 2018 tranche of $ 380 million in electoral security funds donated by Congress.

While states can start accepting money within 45 days of its adoption on December 21, 2019, they don’t have to spend it by the 2020 election. Congress has set a deadline for five years – after a new presidential election in 2024.

Mark Albert is the chief national investigative correspondent for the Washington D.C.-based Hearst Television National Investigation Unit. Travis Sherwin and April Chunko contributed to this report.

Are you experiencing electoral security issues or unnecessary spending? Send investigative advice, information and materials to the National Investigation Unit at investig@hearst.com.