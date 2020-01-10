Summit Foods closes its London distribution factory

Loading...

The food sector in London struck Friday with news Summit Foods closes its London distribution plant.

Shipping closes its doors here in February and moves to Mississauga after its Quebec-based parent has terminated a contract to deliver Recept Unlimited, formerly Cara Foods.

The administration office stays in London.

Two activities close, London and Ottawa, and parent company Colabor Group Inc. from Boucherville refused to reveal job losses. However, sources close to the plant say that about 140 jobs are lost in the two operations.

“We sincerely regret the impact that the closure of our distribution centers in Ottawa and London will have on our employees and their families. We will provide assistance and support to help all employees during this transition period, “said Louis Frenette, CEO of Colabor.

The Mississauga facility will be the Colabor distribution platform in Ontario. Sales and marketing activities will be maintained in Ottawa and London.

Drivers operating from the Ottawa and London facilities will use satellite yards in Ontario.

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of foodstuffs for hotels and restaurants in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as well as supermarkets and supermarkets.

“This is unfortunate news because of a lost contract,” said Kapil Lakhotia, chief executive of the London Economic Development Corp.

“We know that the affected personnel will get opportunities in our growing food and beverage sector, where different companies are looking for skilled talent.”

The agri-food industry in London has more than 90 companies with around 7,000 employees.

London has seen a peak in its agri-food sector in recent months with Maple Leaf Foods which built a $ 660 million chicken processing plant that will open in 2021 with 1,500 employees.

In addition, Original Cakerie announced in the fall that it would add 100 jobs. Oetker, the frozen pizza maker, the Nestle ice cream factory, Sikorski Sausage and Cargill, a chicken processor, all announced plant expansions and new investments in London.

As for Colabor, the report for the third quarter of 2019 provided some insight into the decision and said that the agreement between Colabor and Recipe Unlimited was not profitable enough for Summit Foods to enforce.

“Colabor and Recipe agreed among themselves … until the premature termination” of the deal, worth $ 255 million, read the report.

“This contract was not profitable because of the low prices, which did not compensate the associated labor costs, fixed and variable costs.”

The closure will entail restructuring costs from $ 8 million to $ 9 million.

“Despite the significant sales volume generated by the Recept agreement, the associated lack of profitability needed to be addressed. The decision to terminate the agreement was difficult, but this should allow us to focus on activities with better margins, which we expect to improve our overall profitability, ”said Warren White, Colabor board chairman.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $ 261.5 million compared to $ 265.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 1.5 percent. Sales in the distribution segment alone fell by 2.2 percent, the report said.

The net result for the third quarter was $ 1.7 million, compared to $ 1.2 million for the same period in 2018.

The total debt amounted to $ 81.6 million.

“With the termination of this unprofitable contract, we can better allocate financial and human resources to serve our existing customers more efficiently and to continue our growth objectives in value added niches,” said Pierre Gagné, Chief Financial Officer.

“With a view to the termination of the agreement, we will continue to evaluate various options available to us to improve our competitive advantage.”