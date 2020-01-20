Summer will never come for the hypothetical Toyota GR Yaris Cabriolet

You should start another petition online if you want Toyota to build an open-top version of the GR Yaris, but with such cars becoming less popular, we really doubt that they are even considering making it.

Now that we have made our point, let’s move on to the digital image of the car, which shows it with the roof tucked behind the seats, a few roll bars and a traditional antenna mounted on the windshield frame.

XTomi stayed simple and left the body kit, wheels, badges and the like intact, so a hypothetical GR Yaris would look a lot like this.

Video: Toyota Could Be On Something Special With 2020 GR Yaris

Cutting the roof would result in an unavoidable weight penalty, as the chassis would require additional reinforcement. The suspension should be readjusted, so the driving dynamics of the car would be very different.

It would also be a little slower at 100 km / h than the real model which does it in 5.5 seconds and reaches a maximum of 230 km / h (143 mph). The 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder develops 257 hp (261 hp / 192 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque and is paired with a six-speed, four-wheel drive manual transmission.

We’re still waiting for Toyota to drop the price details for the Euro standard, but in Japan, where the GR Yaris comes with 268 hp (272 PS / 200 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm), it will set you back 3.96 million yen for the RZ 1st Edition and 4.56 million yen for the RZ High-Performance. At current exchange rates, this represents $ 36,029 and $ 41,488 respectively.