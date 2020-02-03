Summary of Sparta Combat Series 4

Fists flew on Friday nights at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Event Center in Golden, Colorado, while Sparta Sports and Entertainment organized their first martial arts event of the year.

January 24 marked the night of a series of two-night fights for promotion with Friday with the sweet science of boxing and Saturday with MMA and kickboxing.

“Tonight was fire,” said Jeff Cisneros, CEO of Sparta. “LT Nelson against Shawn McCalman was exactly what we expected, and the whole card was just incredible. I’m just very proud of all the hunters tonight. ”

A combination of twelve amateur and professional boxing matches was sanctioned by the Colorado State Athletic Commission for a full house of fans who enjoy tacos and ice cold beer.

Performances of the night

KO of the night: Seth “One Shot One Kill” Rodenbaugh

Pro Fight of the Night: Milton Roque vs. Carl “The Cyclone” Rogers

Amateur Fight of the Night: Maliah ‘Mrs. Pac-Man’ Paculan vs Bailey Winters

Now let’s take a closer look at the main map:

“The Amazing” Shawn McCalman vs. LT “Smash” Nelson

In the main event, LT “Smash” Nelson put it out with “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman in a £ 160 fight that delivered action worth the entrance fee. The undefeated McCalman was able to survive the South African native Nelson, who saw the big stage in Bellator MMA and Glory Kickboxing.

McCalman, a boxing purist, showed tactical precision in the first round and scored a knockdown against the kickboxing and MMA veterinarian.

Nelson threw no shortage of power shots to start the second round; fatigue from missed shots, however, seemed to bet on “Smash” when he left himself open to some slippery counter-bumps that McCalman landed with Deadshot accuracy.

Nelson was able to catch a second wind in the third round and started landing punches at his most efficient pace of the match, even McCalman several times in the ropes. McCalman was able to survive the setback and reach the next round.

“Smash” started smashing in the fourth round until he ran into a left hook hand that staggered him back to the canvas for a knockdown. McCalman remained calm under fire and could use his footwork to neatly enter and exit the stock markets.

Nelson was the aggressor in the fifth, knowing that he needed a knockout to win, although his punches were flat-footed. McCalman managed to slip enough to prevent serious damage and at the same time deliver malicious counters that had turned the Nelson mouthpiece off. McCalman threw a very late punch that also landed after the bell.

Although Nelson showed an enormous heart, it was not enough for “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman. McCalman won the 165 pound title with the unanimous decision win.

Jesus Vasquez Jr. against Robert “Red Hot” Franckel

Jesus Vasquez Jr. was light-hearted and set up a boxing clinic during the main event. He neatly stuck his way in and out of exchanges with a nice mix that led to openings for power punching that blended into it.

Franckel threw a lot of punches, but usually found no home for them. Vasquez seemed way too fast for the Wiley vet in the beginning.

In the second, Franckel began to establish himself by connecting to a series of left hands. This success in the round, however, was short-lived, because the speed and pace of 11-year-old Vasquez was again just too much for the 63 veteran.

Vasquez knocked the mouthpiece out of Franckel’s mouth to start the third round. The young, undefeated prospect remained seated in the driver’s seat all round while he was even dancing in front of the general public.

Vasquez’s corner called on him to work the jab in the fourth, and he did exactly that. Vasquez hit Franckel with shots that the vet was noticeably sent back three times in the round. Franckel tried to swing out of adversity, but his opponent’s movement was just too much to do real damage.

Vasquez felt in the fifth and was apparently able to land combinations at will.

“Red Hot” Franckel came red hot in the sixth and landed some of his most significant night damage. Franckel pressured to make it into a fight and Vasquez obliged. Franckel beat Vasquez a few times in the round with a sleeve, probably giving him a 10-point round on the jury’s score cards.

No surprise, Vasquez Jr. won by unanimous vote and retained his unbeaten status.

Alejandro Ibarra vs Stevie Marquez

Stevie Marquez, a 40-year-old fighter, ate a lot of punches from the younger and taller Ibarra but was explosive and violent with his hooks. Early on, both hunters landed a shot after the bell, causing the Marquez cornerman and A Family Affair coach, Fidel Martinez, to scream across the square circle to the corner of Ibarra.

In the second, Marquez walked through a flurry of shots with his hands down and shook his head at Ibarra. Shortly thereafter, Marquez hit Molly Ibarra with a hook that crashed him to the canvas. After stumbling, Ibarra managed to get up when the bell rang to complete the second round.

Marquez came out with bulldog pressure in the third, standing in the bag and with some tactical head movements, avoiding the big shot. Ibarra touched Marquez the entire round, but Marquez’s body language and attitude indicated that he wasn’t worried about power.

Ibarra landed blow after blow in the fourth, but Marquez ate the punches as 38 combat veteran and loaded on the head and body hooks when Ibarra’s pace slowed and the opening presented.

Ibarra and Marquez met in the middle to start the final round. Ibarra easily threw a minimum of two punches for everyone from Marquez, but the damage and power advantage was all Marquez. Marquez even managed to peel off the Ibarra’s mouthpiece at one point.

Despite the knockdown, Ibarra scored the unanimous decision.

Carl “The Cyclone” Rogers against Milton Roque

Coming from Durango, Mexico, Roque was sharp with that one and kept his distance, leaving him on the outside of the ring, but Rogers was effective in cutting him off and mixing his own shots for even the first two frames.

Rogers held the center of the ring to start the third, although Roque could effectively do damage from the outside. Roque mixed in small combos, but nothing beyond three punches. Both hunters experienced adversity when they both produced shots that moved each other’s legs. Every hunter danced it off in true showmanship fashion and showed his footwork to the crowd.

Roger’s head movement, footwork and overall speed were impressive. Rogers connected to Roque’s chin with a thrust and Roque stumbled back towards the ropes midway through the third, and he continued to raise the heat to complete the lap at that high pace.

Rogers continued to put pressure on Roque and set up a show for the audience that raised their hands between the flashy combinations. Roque was still in the fight to the end and landed a few hooks that made Rogers take a step back.

There was a mixed reaction from the audience when Big Mo On The Mic announced the split decision of the jury members. Roger’s ring control and forward pressure were probably important factors in the final score.

The prelims set the tone for the main event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Event Center.

Seth “One Shot One Kill” Rodenbaugh vs Dean Risher

Rounding out the prelims, fans could see a first-round TKO in a competition that had ‘spectacle’ everywhere.

Risher grabbed the ring with long, hot pink hair. Rodenbaugh made the walk with a getup that would make Apollo Creed proud and with a mulch that Billy Ray Cyrus could only dream of. Rodenbaugh, with a colossal display of American pride with Stars and Stripes tribes and an American flag calf tattoo, quickly made work of Risher who finished him off by TKO via a three-round knockdown rule in the first round.

The 39-year-old was the opening bell attacker and never let go of the gas until the referee waved and ended the game after the final knockout.

Joaquin Gonzalez against Justin Vashaw

These big boys came banging. The entire first round looked like a heavyweight Rock Em Sock Em Robots fighting with each participant to give one.

The second round continued the high-octane war. Gonzalez seemed to land the heavier shots; however, it should be noted that Vashaw Gonzalez also held several times with harmful bumps during the round.

Gonzalez found the sign early and often in the third. Still, in a gritty fight, Vashaw never regressed and was able to counter with precision, possibly winning the round effectively.

“I can take hits, and I can give them,” Gonzalez said in his interview after the fight after scoring the win by decision.

Maliah “Lady PacMan” Paculan vs Bailey Winters

First of all, these ladies threw themselves down in a battle that had the entire crowd going. Paculan lived up to the nickname and discharged punches on a high clip like Manny Pacquiao. Paculan had a considerable range disadvantage; however, she connected on Winters’ chin with a lead hook from southpaw. She continued to change the levels well throughout the round and found her way within the Winters range.

Winters was technically healthy with her footwork, accurate with her punches and landed with accuracy, but Paculan had the visibly more harmful shots.

The second round saw the ladies swing outside for the fences, with both hunters exchanging shots for an equal matched round.

Because of Winters’ strong footwork, she danced her way in and out of the bag, landing the jab and using her left hand to measure the distance for power shots with the right.

Paculan surprised Winters with an upper hand against the ropes to start the third round, but she was able to swing herself out before she recovered and started making her own combos. This was an absolute brawl until the final bell, resulting in the largest pop of the audience all evening.

19-year-old Paculan took a unanimous win in her boxing debut and told Big Mo On The Mic that she plans to go to “The Top”.

Joel Moreno against Dylan Milroy

Moreno wore some slick Colorado boxing shoes and was the aggressor through the first round and scored a knockdown at the end of the first round.

Milroy sprinted over the ring to start the second. Milroy connected with a left hook to the body that ran through the arena, but Moreno survived the storm and waved himself out of taking more damage by snipping away the body of Milroy. When Milroy started to respect the body shots, Moreno went to the head and let Melroy get on his bike.

Moreno seemed calm and collected with a high level of calmness, even in times of adversity in the round in which Milroy brought warmth.

Moreno matches the energy of Milroy and shot out of a cannon to start the third round, and immediately seemed to be looking for a finish. Moreno started a barrage of damage with an uppercut before an overhand right hurt Milroy. Credit Milroy for continuing to drive damage, but Moreno was the unanimous victor 30-27.

Anthony Torres against Ramiro Figueroa

Torres was quick with the shot and almost immediately drew blood in the first round.

Figueroa stood high in the bag and fired back to keep himself in it, but his punches seemed almost as if he were pulling every shot. Figueroa was timid with his entry and paid the prize with a stiff jab every time he left his guard open

Despite the damage, Figueroa had an incredible chin and continued to march forward and get stronger as the second round ended.

Figueroa got his legs under him and came out with both barrels burning in the third, landing strong shots and no longer timid with his attack.

Torres got stuck, but he may have struck himself earlier in the fight. Figueroa ended with a heavy volume that talked about how much heart he showed after his face punched like a cheap steak in the first round.

The early action and damage of Torres earned him the nod of the jury members in a unanimous decision.

Great scrap in general.

Jose Valdez vs. Brandon Turner Frazier heavyweight

In an amateur heavyweight matchup, Frazier sprinted off the blocks with a heavy assault punch in forests that led to a knockdown in the first minute of the first round. Valdez recovered nicely from the knockdown to land a number of bombs himself, so that Frazier respected his power to close the round.

Both men threw a lot of volume and were still visibly excited to start the second round; Frazier, however, continued. Valdez was crunchy with the combo body-body-head and mixed in a healthy portion of uppercuts.

Frazier hit a high percentage of straight shots in the second, but he missed the mark on most hooks he threw at the end of the two, much to Valdez’s honor with a solid head movement.

Valdez seemed to be exhausted on the stool between round two and three, but came out with his foot on the gas and his head pressed down on Frazier. Valdez’s game plan was to get down to work and let the bigger man fight in a telephone booth, neutralizing the range difference.

Frazier was able to parry shots and counter an efficient pace until the first minute of the third round, but Valdez’s pressure was relentless. Valdez often found his mark in the latter half of the third round and somehow ended the fight as strong as he started.

Frazier and Valdez had both raised their hands when the jury ruled the fight a draw.

-Jordan Kurtz is one of the founders of Comments From The Peanut Gallery and The MMA Plug and can be followed on Instagram at @CommentsFromThePeanutGallery and @ TheMMAPlug303