Summary: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a solid combat system, but is held back by major drawbacks

Bandai Namco’s long-awaited role-playing title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is finally here. So we have to ask if the game is good.

The first reviews show that the game looks pretty solid for the most part. Whether you are a franchise fan or a novice, the game is pretty good. The fight is addictive and has the epic Dragon Ball Z fighting feel. However, it seems that every good that the Kakarotto does holds back the game with major drawbacks. The biggest offenders are poorly executed mechanics, repetitive side tasks and flat and almost pointless missions.

Below are some of the most respected game sites in the industry. Check out the highlights for ratings on Bandai Namco’s latest RPG title – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot:

Gameranx

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIlqhi-D_L8 [/ embed]

PlayStation LifeStyle 80

The sheer number of events that need to be played are spread over a 40-hour campaign that is easily doubled at a 100% completion rate.

IGN 70

When Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa is at its best, it’s incredible. The great moments of each saga are brought to life with impeccable images and effects – but beyond that, Kakarot also shows love for the smaller, more characterful moments that made fans fall in love with the anime in the first place. As a result, Kakarot is a wonderful way to reread the story of Dragon Ball Z, whether you are a fan or want to join in for the first time. While supported by extremely solid battles, it also has major drawbacks such as poorly implemented RPG mechanics, a general lack of polish, and some disappointingly flat and repetitive side quests.

Role play page 70

As a love letter from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is almost perfect and offers an amazing world and attention to detail. But as an RPG and action adventure game, it’s only good. His fight can be fun and some of the deeper elements are a good change, but many of them feel senseless or time-consuming. Dragon Ball Z fans have a lot to love here, but RPG fans might want something more.

Destructoid 70

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not the anime game to end all anime games. It will not transform unbelievers into this decade-old classical universe or have them on board. Even as someone who is still watching DBZ, it can sometimes crack – but the juice is usually worth the effort.

Polygon Impressions

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is mediocre as a game, but as a Dragon Ball experience, a kind of “show simulator”, exactly what fans like me hoped for. I think what I find out is that a game that is so precisely based on the show may not have been the best idea. [Impressions]

In similar news, Bandai NAmco released a new trailer for the game that revolves around the game’s bad guys. Viewers get insight into bad guys like Kid Buu, Frieza and more. However, the trailer also shows the game mechanisms of ascent, finding Dragon Balls and more. Check out the DBZ: Kakarot Villains Trailer right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: metacritic