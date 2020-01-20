[Photo by: Ashley Osborn]

The Saturday, Sum 41 canceled a show in Paris after an explosive device exploded outside the performance space, but the manager of the place said it was a firecracker.

After playing at the Zenith Paris on Friday, the group was to sell out to the Stars.

The group shared a statement on social media, explaining that even if no one has been injured, they “are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans present” and plan to postpone it.

“During the loading of the representation of this evening in Paris, an explosive device exploded just in front of the door of the place,” explained the group in an Instagram article now deleted. “The group, the team, the fans online are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our “Personal Space” performances, we cannot guarantee the safety of the fans present. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled. More information to follow.

“For refunds, please contact your local Live Nation outlet. We are currently discussing our options for scheduling makeup as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks. “

Live Nation France also shared news of the cancellation, writing: “URGENT / The Sum 41 concert scheduled for Stars this evening is canceled, seats are refundable at your point of sale. More details to come. “

The French people have been protesting for more than 40 days against the plan of French President Emmanuel Macron to overhaul the pension system. Although it has not been confirmed that this is the cause of the explosive device, many fans present indicated that it was a potential explanation as the protest took place in the nearby streets.

Today, the site director, Vincent De Gall, told franceinfo that “the explosive device” was a firecracker.

“” Yellow vests “detonated an agricultural bomb, a firecracker,” he says. “We are on a small street, it sounds.”

“We talked for three hours with them, but they didn’t want to do the concert,” he continues. “It’s a shame for the people who bought their tickets.”

The group then made another post on Instagram saying it would be back soon.

Paris, we are sorry not to have been able to make night number 2. You made night number 1 at Zenith Arena so special and we thank you very much! We will come back to see you again as soon as we can find out when.

