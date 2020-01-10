Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who modernized Oman, dies at 79 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“We have no conflicts and we do not burn fuel if our opinion does not agree with anyone,” Sultan Qaboos told a Kuwaiti newspaper in a rare interview in 2008.

However, the death of the sultan increases the risk of unrest in this country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. The unmarried Sultan Qaboos had no children and did not publicly name an heir, a tradition under the ruling Al Said dynasty whose history is full of bloody takeovers.

Oman’s long-standing willingness to make his own way frustrated Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, old enemies of Iran who now dominate the politics of the regional Gulf Arab countries. How Oman will respond to both external and internal pressure in a country that Sultan Qaboos absolutely ruled for decades remains questionable.

“Maintaining this kind of equidistant type of relationship … will be put to the test,” said Gary A. Grappo, a former US ambassador to Oman. “Whoever that person is, will have an immensely difficult job. And all that overhanging will be the feeling that he is not a Qaboos because that is impossible to fill shoes. “

The sultan has been considered sick for quite some time, although the authorities have never disclosed the illness he was dealing with. A report by the Washington Institute for Near-East Policy in December 2019 described the sultan suffering from “diabetes and a history of colon cancer.”

Sultan Qaboos spent eight months in a hospital in Germany and returned to Oman in 2015, with the royal court only saying that the treatment he received was successful. In December 2019 he traveled to Belgium for a week for what the court described as “medical checks.” The days of concern about his condition ended on December 31, 2019, with the royal court describing him in a stable state.

Sultan Qaboos cut a fashionable figure in a region whose leaders are known for stricter clothing. His colorful turbans stood out, as did his close-fitting robes with a traditionally curved Khanjar knife, the symbol of Oman. He occasionally wore a white turban, convinced that he led the Ibadi Muslims of Oman, a more liberal spur of Islam that preceded the Sunni-Shiite split.

The willingness of the Sultan to break up was the key to Oman’s influence in the region. Although only 4.6 million people lived and smaller oil reserves than its neighbors, under Sultan Qaboos, Oman routinely influenced the region in ways others could not.

Oman’s oil minister routinely criticizes the policy of the Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel with a smile. Muscat organizes meetings of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, locked up in a bloody war with Saudi Arabia for many years. When Americans or dual nationals with Western ties are detained in Iran or Tehran-influenced territories, Oman’s help is routinely credited in communities that later announce their freedom.

The sultan’s greatest diplomatic achievement came when Oman organized secret talks between Iranian and US diplomats that led to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. But even then, the Sultan maintained ties with those in the Pahlavi dynasty who overthrew the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The outward worldview of Sultan Qaboos could not have contrasted more sharply than that of his father, Sultan Said bin Taimur, under whose reign the sultanate looked more like a medieval state. Slavery was legal, nobody could travel abroad and music was banned. At the time, the country, which is almost the size of Poland, had only 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) of paved roads.

Yet Sultan Said sent his son Qaboos, born in Salalah on November 18, 1940, to study in England. Qaboos’ time abroad included training at the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and training at the Scottish Rifles Regiment in what was then West Germany.

Qaboos returned to Salalah in 1964 but was locked up in a palace instead. Music cassettes sent to him from friends abroad contain secret messages from the British. London was frustrated with Sultan Said, who had become increasingly eccentric after surviving a murder attack and while communist rebels continued their offensive in the Dhofar area of ​​the sultanate.

A palace coup ended on July 23, 1970, in which Sultan Said shot himself in the foot before he went into exile in London. Qaboos took power.

“Yesterday Oman was in the dark,” Sultan Qaboos said after the coup. “But tomorrow a new dawn will arise for Oman and his people.”

Sultan Qaboos quickly set out to modernize the country by building the schools, hospitals, and roads that his father didn’t have. With the help of Iranian forces under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the British and Jordan, the sultan struck back the Dhofar rebellion.

“You can see the fingerprints of the sultan,” said Grappo. “They are just everywhere.”

Over time, Sultan Qaboos introduced what came down to a written constitution, created a parliament, and granted the citizen limited political freedoms. But the sultan always had the last word. In a sign of his strong hold, he also served as prime minister and minister of defense, finance and foreign affairs, as well as governor of the Central Bank of the sultanate.

“The exercise of all these functions in government has probably limited his country somewhat in terms of developing senior leadership,” said Grappo.

That strong grip extended to every sign of divergent opinion. The Royal Oman Police often patrols vehicles ready for riot and chicken wire in front of the windows, something that can only be seen in the island nation of Bahrain, which has experienced years of unrest at a low level. American diplomats routinely describe the Omani press as ‘muzzled’ and even self-censoring private outlets for fear of escaping the so-called ‘red lines’. Permission from the government is required for all public meetings.

Small protests broke out as part of the wider turmoil in the Arab Spring in 2011 and revealed dissatisfaction with corruption, unemployment and rising prices within the sultanate.

Oman was one of the few countries in the Arab world to maintain ties with Egypt after Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and mediated between Iran and Iraq during his devastating eight-year war. It has also long served as a peaceful base for US military operations, including a failed attempt in 1980 to hold hostages held by Iran following the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran.

As he grew older, Sultan Qaboos became more and more withdrawn. He is known to have three major passions – reading, music and sailing.

He “read greedily,” said Grappo, playing the organ and the lute. He founded a symphony orchestra and in 2011 opened a royal opera house in Muscat. His yacht “Al Said” is one of the largest in the world and was often seen anchored in the port of Muscat.

Sultan Qaboos was recently married to a second cousin. They had no children and divorced in 1979.

