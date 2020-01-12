It seems that the long-awaited return of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has finally arrived. If Crosby doesn’t play in Arizona on Sunday, aside from a setback, he seems to be a strong candidate to get a sweater in Pittsburgh against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon, the Penguins and Crosby underwent a full exercise without reservation of availability of ice age or contactless sweaters.

And head coach Mike Sullivan finally tapped his hand over the new lines while Crosby skated with Dominik Simon and Patric Hornqvist. Jared McCann also took a pair of skates to the left of Crosby.

Interestingly enough, Sullivan did not disassemble his other lines to form a top line for Crosby. Sullivan left the red-hot Evgeni Malkin with the equally productive Bryan Rust and Dominik Kahun.

Sometimes you just leave well enough.

The Kahun-Malkin-Rust line has produced a disproportionate number of penguin offenses, but has also led the penguins to a disproportionate number of victories against the storm force of losing a number of key players, including Crosby. The Penguins have won 17 of 27 games without Crosby, and they have points in 21 of those games.

Malkin has scored. And fire.

In only 31 games he has 42 points, including 13 goals. Malkin and Rust have been the main producers of Penguins.

The previous question of a million dollars was who would get Jake Guentzel on the line? After the seasonal injury of Guentzel, Rust became the beauty of the ball.

“There are those guys in the competition who are going to control the game, stars that make things happen on the ice every time,” Rust said. “And there are boys who contribute and help boys to do their best and play their best.”

The quick winger of Penguins, who only had 35 points last season, already scored 18 goals, which is a career-high. Rust and Malkin scored against Colorado on Friday night. Maybe Rust graduated from an employee of one of those players who make things happen?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it.”

Pittsburgh Penguins Lines: McCann-Crosby

Based on the training on Saturday, it seems that Crosby will play with Dominik Simon in the short term. Sullivan also worked McCann on the left wing of Crosby.

McCann has been a dynamic artist in the grand piano since the Penguins took him over in February and moved him to the left later that month. Due to injuries, the couple played only 91 seconds this season.

Last season the duo dominated high scoring opportunities with a share of 63%. Their target differential was only plus-one, but the eye test often showed that the pair were game-changers.

“(Crosby) made my job a lot easier. It was one of my first time I played the grand piano, and then I played all the time, “McCann said. “It was easy (with Crosby). He was always defensive in the right place, and we turned that into an attack. “

Injuries also kept Crosby and occasionally Linemate Simon apart for most of this season, but before Crosby was injured, Simon had his own hot streak. Simon had nine points (2g, 7a) in the first 13 games, which is a pace of 54 points.

Just like Rust, McCann has already made a career with 12 goals this season. The 23-year-old has followed an upward trajectory since becoming a penguin.

“What we like about Jared on the wing are his speed and his scoring ability,” Sullivan said during the Penguins road trip in Western Canada, mid-December. “He has a pretty good straight-ahead game. He can take defenders wide. He can get divorce. And when he gets that divorce, he can end.”

McCann is currently needed elsewhere in the Penguins line-up. Until Nick Bjugstad returns, the penguins need a center unless they are willing to roll with Teddy Blueger as a third-line center, but Andrew Aggozino or Sam Lafferty as their fourth liner.

Knock on wood, light a candle, do a ceremonial anti-injury dance, we’ll soon find out how good this Pittsburgh Penguins team can be. They have already shown the key characteristics of a winner and have begun to make something special. If not on Sunday, we will soon discover what that team looks like.

And last but not least.