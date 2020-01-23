Heart Trophy –To the player who is most valuable to his team.

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche, Colorado

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Norris Trophy –To the defender who shows the best all-round skill in the position.

1. John Carlson, Washington Capitals

2. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

3. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina hurricanes

Selke Trophy – to the attacker who excels best in the defensive aspects of the game.

1. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Calder Trophy – to the player who was selected as the most competent player in his first year of competition.

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

3. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabers

Lady Byng trophy – for the player who has reportedly combined the best type of sportiness and gentlemanly behavior with a high standard of playing skill.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche, Colorado

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Vezina trophy – according to the goalkeeper as the best in his position.

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2. Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

3. Darcy Kuemper, Coyotes in Arizona

Jack Adams Award – according to the coach, contributed most to the success of his team.

1. Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

2. John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award – to the managing director who is said to have contributed most to the success of his team.

1. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

2. John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes

3. Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues

Rod Langway Award – for the defender who excels in the defensive aspect of the game.

1. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina hurricanes

2. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Comeback Player of the Year Award – to the player who returned to a previous high performance level that was interrupted by

insufficient play, long-term injury or serious illness.

1. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

3. Max Pacioretty, Vegas GoldenKnights