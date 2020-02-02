Suits joked about Prince Harry and none of us realized that

Wait what?

Meghan Markle took over her role as royal so well that it is hard to remember that for speeches, royal tours and ribbon cuttings she was of course a Hollywood actress, with a number of high-profile films.

However, her most famous role was in the show Suits, where she played seven seasons as Rachel Zane and left the American TV series when she became royal.

Meghan’s character, Rachel, received a very sweet mention during the final of the ninth season, when her TV husband, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) returned to give an update.

When asked how Rachel (Meghan Markle) was doing, he replied: “If I told you how well, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

It appears that Rachel is REALLY doing well. 😉 #Packing pic.twitter.com/Xt4cofVECd

– Suits (@Suits_USA) 15 August 2019

The official Twitter account of Suits has placed the clip on social media with the title: “It turns out Rachel is REALLY doing well” – a nod to Meghan’s new royal life.

While viewers picked up the Meghan Markle nod, it seems that many of us missed a later Prince Harry nod, with the show throwing a royal reference.

In last year’s season finale in the run-up to the marriage of Louis and Sheila, Harvey notes on Louis’s clothing and shouted ‘Wait his second. Do you wear a dressing gown? And when Louis answers: ‘Of course I wear a dressing gown. Frankly, I am disappointed that you are not, “Harvey replies:” Louis, you are not the Prince of England. “

This is beautiful.