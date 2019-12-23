Suisun city police catch a man in connection with packet theft – The Reporter

Loading...

A wave of piracy on the porch in the city of Suisun was interrupted on Monday when residents were able to identify the vehicle of a man suspected of being involved, which led to his arrest.

On Sunday, police officers in the city of Suisun responded to multiple reports of package theft on porches, a crime that has increased in recent years as more consumers choose to order their holiday gifts online. The victims had provided videos to the police, which allowed them to identify an associated vehicle, police said.

A day later, the Dispatch Center received a call from a resident who noticed that the vehicle in question was parked in the 50 block of Lemonwood Way. Upon arrival, officers noticed an open mail package at the back of the truck. The package was addressed to a victim whose package was stolen the day before.

Officers contacted Joe Guadarrama, 29, of Fairfield, who admitted to owning the truck. Following an investigation, it was discovered that Guadarrama was on active probation in Solano County for theft. He was arrested for probable cause of multiple misdemeanor crimes and charges related to fraud, including forgery, receipt of stolen property and violation of probation. He was admitted to the Solano County Jail, with his combined bail set at $ 22,500.

During the investigation, several items related to the mail were discovered and police said they were working to return the items to their rightful owners.

As the holiday season approaches, people requesting items online should take precautions to avoid piracy on porches, including installing security cameras with Internet access, sending packages to workplaces if possible, and Give specific instructions for package delivery services. Consumer Reports has more tips at consumerreports.org/theft/how-to-keep-holiday-packages-being-stolen/.