WASHINGTON – Suicides in the active air force rose to the highest total in at least three decades in 2019, even when the other military services stabilized or declined, according to officials and unpublished preliminary data.

The reasons for the increase in the air force are not fully understood, after years of efforts by all military services to solve a problem that seems to defy a solution and that parallels have increased in suicide in the American civilian population.

According to preliminary figures, the Air Force had 84 suicides among active members of staff in 2019, compared to 60 the year before. The jump followed five years of relative stability, with annual service totals fluctuating between 60 and 64. Official figures will not be published until later in 2020 and may differ slightly from preliminary data.

Air force officials, who confirmed the 2019 total, said they had not known a higher number in recent years. Data and studies previously published by the Pentagon and the Air Force show that 64 suicides in 2015 had been the highest total for the Air Force in this century. A 2009 Air Force investigation said suicides between 1990 and 2004 averaged 42 a year and never exceeded 62.

“Suicide is a difficult national problem without easily identifiable solutions that has the full attention of leadership,” said General Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff of the Air Force for personnel, personnel and services, in a statement. He said the Air Force is focused on immediate, midterm and long-distance solutions to a problem facing the entire army.

It is often thought that stress on suicide risk factors is related to deployment in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. But a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2013, based on a review of current and former military personnel over a seven-year period, concluded that combat experience and other deployment-related factors were not associated with an increased risk of suicide. Instead, the results of the study pointed to many other factors, including being male, drinking a lot or drinking binge, and bipolar disorder.

Although only the Air Force saw a large increase in 2019, all armed services have been struggling since 2005-2006 with higher suicides, which coincided with a cycle of exceptionally stressful deployment in Iraq for the army and the naval corps. The Pentagon encourages service members and veterans who need help to contact the Military Crisis Line.

The Navy saw its active suicides rise by four to 72 in 2019, and the Marine Corps total dropped by 10 to 47. All 2019 numbers include confirmed and suspected suicides and can be reviewed based on further medical examination. It is not uncommon for the total of a service to be adjusted up or down after further investigation, but any changes are minor.

The army refused to reveal its preliminary provisional 2019, but The Associated Press found that it had changed little compared to the previous year’s 139. The army of the army is typically the highest in the army because it is by far the largest service, with around 480,000 soldiers in active duty this year, compared to around 332,000 with the Air Force.

The Air Force in the mid-1990s pioneered a suicide prevention program that was considered effective and at various times since the US became involved in fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, the other services have seen a worrying increase in their suicide rates. The Marine Corps, for example, saw its figures rise from 37 to 57 between 2016 and 2018.

Maj. Craig W. Thomas, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps, said the Marines want further progress after recording 10 less active suicide duties in 2019. He said unit leaders are being encouraged to talk openly with their Marines about stress, mentally welfare and suicide.

“When mental health leaders and programs and resources recognize that” everyone is struggling with life, trauma, shame, guilt and insecurity, “it helps to make asking for help more acceptable,” Thomas said.

In 2019, the Air Force went out with its concerns because it saw its suicide rates rise. Last summer, General David Goldfein, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, ordered a “resilient tactical break” throughout the entire force to promote open discussion within the service about suicide prevention. In a letter dated July 31, he wrote: “Hopeful to hopeless. What is going on? Our job is to find out. “

Answers are elusive, but the Air Force says the Goldfein “break” jumped an attempt to promote “connectedness” among kites.

The army, whose population is generally younger and fitter than America as a whole, soon discovers that suicide is a problem throughout society. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s suicide rates have risen from 1999 to 2017 for both men and women, with larger percentage increases after 2006.

