Suicide & Survival Story ‘Featuring Jared Padalecki for Release in May – Nerds and Beyond

In these times of uncertainty, hardship, and loss, many are headed for this “new normal” adaptation to anxiety and questions about what will happen in the future. Cabin fever is beginning to occur, and social distance has kept many people away from their supporting circles and for some people, human contact as a whole, makes overcoming this crisis more difficult. Starseed Pictures, the team behind I Chose Life: Stories of Suicide & Survival, recognizes these times and has identified the need for hope.

This documentary focuses the much-needed talk about the suicide crisis in our society today. I CHOOSE LIFE digging up the history of suicide and past culture to the present, intimidation, mental illness, adolescent suicide, military and veteran suicide, LGBTQ community, nutritional effects on the brain, warning signs, risk factors, coping mechanisms, and the solution. It also follows the story behind the feature film The Last Train, the story of Anthony Montes, who tries to end his life.

Production of the Jacqui Blue documentary began in March 2015, in the same month Supernatural star Jared Padalecki launched a strong “Always Keep Fighting” campaign. “This can be very dangerous when you start thinking you will do other people’s help by removing your stress from their lives,” Padalecki said, talking to Blue and his team about losing friends due to suicide, intimidation, his own struggle with mental health and he learned to overcome it by retraining his neurons.

I CHOSE LIFE also features stories from hip hop artists and actors nominated by Emmy TONE-z (Justified) and retired Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Briggs – known as “Guard of the Golden Gate Bridge” after saving more than 200 people from taking his own live on the iconic San Francisco bridge. South Florida artists Lisa-Parrott-Perz and Bruce Witkin helped bring this film to life with their artwork.

The film will be available on the I CHOSE LIFE website on May 7 at 4pm. EST / 1 night PST with an online premiere featuring Q&A with directors Jacqui Blue and T.O.N.E-z at 6 pm EST / 3 PM PST along with $ 20 bonus bonuses and free prizes. Tickets for the inaugural event are available now. Tickets are currently on early bird exclusively for $ 9.99 + service fees and taxes until May 1. After this date, tickets will be $ 11.99 + service fees and taxes. On May 8, the film will be available for rent or purchase from the film’s website at prices that mimic Amazon’s prices for rent and purchase.

You can see the teaser for I Chose Life: Stories of Suicide & Survival below and follow the film on Facebook.

