David Ayer, director of the Suicide Commission, says he “will definitely” return to the comic book world at some point.

He directed the Will Smith action film, which led to negative reviews in 2016 but a strong box office result of almost $ 750 million.

A sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, with several new actors is currently in the works. Rumor has it that the tone is brighter.

Ayer informed Slash Film that he had been given the option to return to the world of the suicide squad, but decided to work on other projects instead.

“I had a chance (the sequel), but I took a different path. I love creating it and I love the power of IP and fans. It is dangerous. It’s like chainsaw juggling, but I’m thrilled and it’s definitely an arena to play in again, ”he said.

Ayer also gave an update to another DC Comics film he was involved in, Gotham City Sirens. In the film, Margot Robbies would have played Harley Quinn in a team of super villains, which are said to include Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

“I think it’s a pause,” said Ayer of the project, which was probably held back to make way for the February Birds of Prey, another Harley-Quinn film with a similar concept.

In Birds of Prey, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (True Blood) will appear alongside Robbie as a watchful hunter and black canary.

Ayer is also working on a sequel to his Netflix film Bright, in which Will Smith and Joel Edgerton appeared as police officers in a fantasy-inhabited world.

“Still in development. We are hopefully working on it so that we can do it soon, ”he said.

Ayer’s next release is a thriller called The Tax Collector with Transformers actor Shia LeBeouf.