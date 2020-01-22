Sugar Awareness Week: Expert Advice to Help You Eliminate the Sweet Elements from Your Diet

Sugar Awareness Week wants to alert us to the harmful effect of too much sugar in our food

It’s sugar awareness week, so we talked to nutritionist and weight loss specialist Kim Pearson, to see how we can cut down on sugar from our diet without losing our mind. Because it is no secret that sugar has a huge effect on our body and mind (and not in a positive way). Here’s what Kim had to say…

Remember to read your labels “Master of the mystery, sugar likes to disguise itself under a multitude of different names on food packaging. Look for dextrose, fructose, glucose and sucrose, among others on your ingredient list. But the best way to easily determine the amount of sugar in your food is to consult the nutritional information table. This will clearly tell you the number of grams of sugar per 100g. Knowing that there are about four grams of sugar in a teaspoon puts this figure in perspective. “

Beware of hidden sugars “Lots of everyday foods that you don’t expect to contain sugar are actually loaded with the stuff.” Breakfast cereals, so-called “healthy snack bars” and soft drinks are all culprits as being among the biggest sources of sugar in the average diet. And don’t forget the alcoholic drinks too. The cocktails are among the worst offenders here. “

Don’t forget the fruits “Filled with vitamins, minerals and fiber, it’s easy to think that you can pack your diet with as much fruit as possible. But remember that many fruits are so sweet and delicious because they are quite high in sugar. Avoid fruit juices and dried fruits – a small 300 ml Tropicana contains 26 g of sugar (equivalent to 6.5 teaspoons!) For example. Coconuts and berries have a lower sugar content than sweeter options like bananas and mango, so know which fruits to look for. “

Switch to a sweetener “Sweeteners may have a bad reputation, but if you opt for a more natural sweetener, like stevia or xylitol, you can reduce your sugar intake without giving up this sweet solution. A clicker stevia can be useful to sweeten drinks while xylitol is good for cooking. “