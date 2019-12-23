Suffering from a hangover? Here are 8 cures this Christmas

Loading...

Fry ups, scorching showers and savory crisps have been named among eight of the best hangover remedies for Britons watered this holiday season.

Monday December 23, 2019 11:27

Festive revelers are ready to enjoy an abundance of alcoholic beverages this Christmas, so experts have revealed eight of the best hangover remedies that won't cost the world. The key to recovering after drinking a lot of alcohol is to replenish the body's nutrient and mineral resources, as well as rehydrate yourself. It has been suggested that darker drinks such as red wine cause the worst hangovers, so sticking to spirits can help you avoid the worst symptoms.

Salt is one of the missing minerals after drinking alcohol, so crisps and salty foods will help increase supplies and wake up your taste buds.

Carbohydrates help restore sugar, nutrient and mineral levels, also supplementing the reserves you lost the day before.

This will delay the imminent hangover symptoms that are probably looming, however, there is a danger that consuming more alcohol will worsen the hangover.

One way to avoid dealing with the problems that a hangover can cause is to simply sleep through them and let your body reset.

