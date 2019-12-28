Sue Lyon, star of Stanley Kubrick's "Lolita", died at the age of 72

Loading...

Sue Lyon, famous for her title role in Stanley Kubrick's bold and cross-border 1962 film by Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita, has died, the New York Times reports. She was 72 years old.

Lyon was 14, a nobody from Iowa when she took on the role of "Nymphet", which sparked lust and desire in Professor Humbert Humbert's middle age, played by James Mason. (Shelley Winters played her brassy mother.) The character's age was actually shortened. She starts Nabokov's book at the age of 12. This wasn't the only change that appeased Hollywood's strict – but eroding – production code at the time. The script, which is attributed to Nabokov himself, deals with the details of the couple's relationship, which is not quite father-daughter, not quite a lover.

Lolita made a name for Lyon, and the pictures from the film – of her wearing heart-shaped red sunglasses, a lollipop, and another woman in a bikini – became icons that were forever associated with the scandalous but beloved novel. Lyon won a Golden Globe for best newcomer. Still, Lyon would say later that the part ruined her life.

In fact, Lyon's immediate career sounds like Lolita on paper. After starting her career working with Kubrick – just before she was declared a film genius, Dr. John Ford with his last story, 7 Women, alongside Anne Bancroft and Margaret Leighton.

But the good times didn't last. Lyon was in free fall in the late 1960s and the films and roles could not beat their debut. In the Frank Sinatra thriller Tony Rome (1967) she was placed third and in the biography Evel Knievel (1971) with George Hamilton as daredevil in second place. After that the roles became scarce and the films were often quickly forgotten. Her cinematic swan song came in 1980, less than two decades after her first role. And it was small. In the creature "Alligator" written by John Sayles with the late Robert Forster, she is simply referred to as "ABC Newswoman".

After that, Lyon devoted himself to the pictures and spotlights and rarely appeared in public. One of them was to decipher the other version of Lolita, released in 1997, in which Jeremy Irons, as Humbert Humbert and Dominique Swain, played the part that made her a name. "I am appalled that you should revive the film that caused my destruction as a person," she told Reuters.

Below are some parts of Lolita's award-winning Lyon.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYq3s6PUJCc (/ embed)

(About NYT)

, (tagsToTranslate) Home (t) Movies (t) Golden Globes (t) Lolita (t) Stanley Kubrick (t) Sue Lyon