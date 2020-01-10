Sudden loss of the best, brightest hit area campuses hard

Loading...

Four schools in southwestern Ontario, at least 13 talented young people lost.

While Western University and others in the region mourn their graduate students, researchers, and others killed in the Iranian air disaster on Wednesday, some of the dozens of university students who crashed nationwide on the plane are losing the impact of their loss on the academic world . in sharper focus.

Western lost four students, the University of Windsor five people and the University of Waterloo and the University of Guelph two students each.

It is impossible to say what all of that brain power, especially PhD students, may have achieved, but some say they were among the best and smartest in technical and scientific research at their schools.

There are indications that the jet was shot by an Iranian rocket, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

“It’s a real tragedy,” said Robert Gordon, president of the University of Windsor, Thursday of the heavy toll.

Gordon said those who lost his school were “extraordinary individuals,” each of whom made “valuable contributions to their disciplines.”

He said he had heard “considerable grief” from colleagues from some of the nine other Ontario universities who suffered losses when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, bound from Tehran to Kiev, crashed shortly after launch and killed all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.

The Western students on the run were three women – Ghazal Nourian, Hadis Hayatdavoudi and Sajedeh Saraeian – and one man, Milad Nahavandi.

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi and Sajedeh Saraeian

Like many of the other lost students, many from Iran, they returned to Canada after the holidays to fly to Ukraine to take connecting flights to Canada on a cheap route that appeals to students from a Middle Eastern nation , often on bad luck with the US, that some major Western airlines serve directly.

Western has more than 200 Iranians in the ranks of its international students and postdoctoral fellows, and Gordon said his school has seen significant growth in student enrollment from Iran, with 64 students doing post-graduate work there in 2018.

While studying in Canada can be costly for foreign students, who pay higher tuition fees, graduate school positions usually come with financing to compensate for those costs.

The loss of only one of the four Western students, Nahavandi, leaves a huge research gap, his supervisor said.

Nahavandi was the only researcher in Year 3 of a five-year doctoral project to turn sugar into biobased plastic in Western’s industrial bio-product laboratory.

“We not only lost a good young guy, but we had to stop our project,” said Charles Xu. “We will have to stop until we find a replacement for this project.”

Gordon said that many Iranian students who have been trained in Canada remain “for a considerable period” after graduation.

At the University of Guelph, associate professor Faisal Moola lost his graduate student and friend Ghanimat Azhdari, 36, a senior member of his lab.

Azhdari was a member of an indigenous nomadic community in Iran and was considered one of the “most important national representatives of the indigenous people,” he said.

She was busy forging a global treaty to tackle the decline of plants and animals around the world, Moola said.

“The loss is disastrous for my lab and the department.” Moola said. “We are doing everything we can to safeguard Ghanimat’s legacy, and the work she did continues.”

People mourn a memorial service at Western University in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, four western students died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

People mourn Wednesday at a memorial service at Western University in London for four Western students who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Bita Pejam is the president of the West-Iranian student association in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Mayor Ed Holder gives an emotional speech at a commemoration at Western University in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, four western students died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Sajedeh Saraeian

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, PhD in chemistry at Western (LinkedIn / Hadis Hayatdavoudi)

Ghazal Nourian, PhD student (Western University / Nanophotonic Energy Materials)

Milad Nahavandi, PhD student at Western University. (Facebook / Milad Nahavandi)

Many messages were left in condolence books for four students from Western University at the Chu International Center in the International and Graduate Affairs Building in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The monument is open again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Many messages were left in condolence books for four students from Western University at the Chu International Center in the International and Graduate Affairs Building in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The monument is open again on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Western Iranian graduate student Zahra Habibollahi, who knew several of the crash victims, including Nourian and Nahavandi, said it takes hard work and jumping through hoops to study in Canada.

To begin with, you need remarkable bachelors to come in, she said.

You also need to make an impressive resume, pass English exams and get a visa for visitors.

“All of these challenges exist,” Habibollahi said. “They have all passed these to build their lives. Only a few minutes after taking off. . . and everything is gone. All hope, memories and future plans. “

Western says it has 180 Iranian students and 26 others doing postdoctoral work.

Why so many Iranian students are here, and so many lost at the same time on a doomed flight, could have a lot to do with opportunities abroad compared to the circumstances in their home country.

Mohammad Keyhani, associate professor at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, came to Canada from Iran in 2008.

An “disproportionate number” Iranian students want to go to the grad school in Canada, he said.

“Iran has a very good education system and that results in many clever minds wanting to emigrate and study abroad,” he said. “The best way to do this is through a graduate program and they usually have funding, and that’s the only way they can afford it.

“More and more, they want to come and study and not come back.”

The mid-week connecting flight from Ukraine is a “common route” for Iranian students returning to their studies, said Sara Nagalingam, an aviation lawyer at Rochon Genova, based in Toronto.

“It does not seem that there are direct flights from Canada to Iran, so everyone should take these side routes through Europe,” she said.

“From what I have heard from the Iranian community, Ukraine had these routes that had the best price and were the easiest.”

With files from Dan Brown, The London Free Press

CRASH VICTIMS BY SCHOOL

University of Windsor

Zahra Naghibi, 32, a PhD student, environmental engineering

Her husband Mohammed Abaspour Ghadi, 33, a civil engineer

Pedram Jadidi, 28, PhD student, civil engineering

Hamidreza Setareh Kokab, 31, PhD student, industrial engineering

His wife, Samira Bashiri, 29, a research assistant in biology

Western University

Hadis Hayatdavoudi: PhD student, electrochemistry and corrosion science

Ghazal Nourian: PhD student, mechanical engineering

Milad Nahavandi: PhD student, in the industrial bioproduct laboratory of engineering

Sajedeh Saraeian: Incoming master’s student in chemical engineering

University of Guelph

Ghanimat Azhdari, 36, PhD student, geography, environment and geomatics

Milad Ghasemi Ariani, 32, PhD student, marketing and consumer studies

University of Waterloo

Marzieh Foroutan, 37, PhD student, geography

Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani, 29, civil engineering