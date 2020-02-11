Sudanese official says Al-Bashir is being transferred to ICC | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

CAIRO – A Sudanese senior civil servant said Tuesday that the country’s transition authorities and rebel groups have agreed to transfer former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to the International War Crimes Criminal Court, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the army last year in the midst of a public uprising, is being sought by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide in connection with the conflict in Darfur. Since his deposition in April, he has been imprisoned in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on charges of corruption and the killing of demonstrators.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator, said the council agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to transfer the groups that wanted to be justified by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He did not mention al-Bashir by name.

Al-Taishi did not say when they wanted to transfer al-Bashir and others desired by the ICC, and the transitional administration would have to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC in order to transfer the former president to The Hague.