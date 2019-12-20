Suction fans, a V12, and a manual gears for Gordon Murray’s new car

Loading...

This is our best look so far at the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. There is a lot of McLaren F1 design DNA there. Gordon Murray Design

Murray is next to a McLaren F1 in the Quail during the Monterrey Car Week, 2019. Jonathan Gitlin

Gordon Murray Design

A reproduction of a page of the McLaren F1 brochure: you can compare this with the previous diagram to see the similarities between the two designs. Jonathan Gitlin

Sketches of Gordon Murray of Brabham BT46B, McLaren F1 and T.50. Gordon Murray Design

The T.50 sketch alone. Gordon Murray Design

A pressure graph showing the aero before the fan is activated. Gordon Murray Design

With the fan in use, you can see the changes in both the air flow at the top of the car and below. Gordon Murray Design

It's true, I'm a fan of Gordon Murray. And not even for his exploits as a designer of Formula 1 racing cars: he had withdrawn from the pressures of the competition when I became interested in the sport in 1993. It has always been his road cars for me, specifically the McLaren F1 . At that time, a supercar madness was happening; every month, more or less, a new central engine machine would appear with claims of 200 mph and a high price of six digits. Some of them even reached production. But when F1 appeared, it instantly became old news.

But 1994 was a long time ago, and the first F1 are old enough to use old plates. The recipe is definitely outdated: a naturally aspirated V12, a six-speed manual transmission with clutch, and without driver assistance, not even ABS or traction control. In fact, that sounds dated compared to the current crop of hypercars, which have megawatts of hybrid or electric power and gigahertz of processing power to tame it all. But Murray believes there is still merit in doing things the old-fashioned way, which explains his T.50 supercar, whose new images were recently sent.

Unlike some of his other recent designs, this will be built internally and will be named after Gordon Murray Automotive. The design summary has always seemed to me an evolution of the F1 design, particularly a three-seat design with the driver in the middle, a naturally aspirated V12 and a six-speed manual transmission, and a curb weight of only 2,161 lbs. (980 kg). But a couple of images sent to us make that link explicitly clear: compare the shape of the roof line, windows and engine covers in the three-quarter rear view with an F1, for example. Or compare the aerodynamic sketch of the T.50 with a similar sketch from the McLaren brochure.

Aerodynamics is important for the T.50: Gordon Murray Automotive is working with the Racing Point F1 team, using its wind tunnel to give the car more advanced aerodynamics than anything seen in a road car. In the rear of the car there is a 15.7-inch (400 mm) floor effect fan that sucks the car to the ground, an idea that Murray tested in Formula 1. Active aerodynamics has been banned in F1 since then (technically since the following year), but there are no such restrictions here, and the T.50 also has active rear aerodynamic profiles and a series of different selectable profiles that include a "streamlined mode" that reduces drag to increase maximum speed and efficiency of fuel, and a high -mode downward mode.

"I have dreamed of delivering a road car with a floor effect fan since I designed the Brabham BT46B F1 race car in 1978," Murray said in a statement. "The system in the T.50 is much more sophisticated than the Brabham and will benefit greatly from the Racing Point experience and resources."

The engine in the T.50 will be a custom 650hp (485kW), 331lb-ft (450Nm), 3.9L V12 from Cosworth with a 12,100rpm red line and a soft 48v hybrid system that can add 30hp (23kW) of Additional boost for up to three minutes at a time. Note: this is a completely different engine to the turbocharged V12 that Cosworth is also developing for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hybrid.

We have to wait until May 2020 to see the final design of the T.50 in its official presentation, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2022. Only 100 will be built, so they will be a little more exclusive than F1, of which They built 106 examples. With more than $ 2.6 million (£ 2 million) each, there is nothing retro in the price, but if you ask Murray, it will remind you that it is still a fraction of what you would have to pay to buy an F1 these days.

