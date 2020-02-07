Successfully in Iowa, Buttigieg attracts attention from N.H., especially from veterans

Aside from his surprising performance in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg attracts interest from New Hampshire voters.

Although the Associated Press says it is still too close to call and the Democratic National Committee has asked the Iowa Democratic Party to tell, Buttigieg appears to be tied for the lead in the state caucus with Bernie Sanders according to unofficial results.

More than 200 people grabbed Thursday at American Legion Hall in Merrimack, North America to see Buttigieg speak, an example of the enthusiastic interest he generated in the first primary state.

People started to stand in line more than an hour before the event. They parked their vehicles at the nearby high school and trudged through the snow and avoided the traffic on a street without sidewalks to get to the small American legion hall.

The hall soon became full of people who say they are attracted to centrist candidates: Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Buttigieg.

Supporters wailed the little Merrimack American Legion Post 98 to hear presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speak. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Don O’Day, who was driving from Connecticut, grabbed a front row seat. He tries to decide between those three. He loves the sympathy of Biden, the fact that Klobuchar is a woman and Buttigieg caught his attention when he challenged vice-president Mike Pence’s opposition to same-sex marriage last year. Buttigieg is gay and married.

“When he said about Mike Pence in an early town hall,” Your problem, sir, is not with me, but with my Creator, “I thought that was great,” O’Day said.

O’Day told Buttigieg that he hopes he can deliver equally memorable lines in a debate against President Trump. Buttigieg replied that he was looking forward to contrasting himself with Trump.

“I think if he wants to hide himself in religion, he must stand next to someone who is willing to account for it, and talk about why God, like our flag, does not belong to a political party in this country,” Said O’Day. “And I think he should stand next to someone who served … this nation served.”

Buttigieg served in the Navy Reserve and was deployed in Afghanistan. On Thursday, the public consisted of many veterans and veterans’ relatives.

Jana Elsayed said her brother served in the Marines in Fallujah, who saw some of the toughest battles in Iraq. Elsayed, from Hudson, New Hampshire, said she is still trying to choose a candidate, but she is excited about Buttigieg.

“He seems like he really understands what we need, and the fact that he was in the army – I have a military background, so I think that’s pretty important, and he knows what it feels like to be in the army, ” she said .

There is a receptive public in New Hampshire for problems with veterans: 10% of the population of voting age are veterans, one of the highest concentrations in the country.

Buttigieg speaks to an audience with many veterans in an American Legion Hall in Merrimack. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

To reach those voters, Buttigieg emphasized that, together with Tulsi Gabbard, he is one of only two veterans to become president.

“Because the people who wear this country’s uniform will do everything the United States of America demands and expects of them,” Buttigieg said. “That is why, during and after their service, they deserve the support, respect and care of a commander in chief who knows what it means to hold a series of orders in your hand and will never let our veterans go to down. “

Under various proposals, Buttigieg told the public that, if elected, he would stop deporting undocumented migrants serving in the army, allowing transgender people to serve and the transition from medical care to those leaving the army, to light up.