Success, or just like that? BYU Cougars Decade of Football Independence

Loading...

PROVO – To really understand why the last decade of BYU football could be considered too mediocre for their taste by the majority of its fans, even if the Cougars have achieved a record of 77-53, including 5-4 in bowl games , you have to consider where it was just before the start of the decade.

BYU football was in full swing.

Master Reconstructor Bronco Mendenhall, after taking over a program in 2005 that had posted three consecutive seasons of defeat, won the Mountain West Conference Championships in 2006 and 2007 and led the Cougars to a 10-3 record in 2008 and a mark of 11-2 in 2009. They surpassed the national ranking in these four years, reaching seventh place in the Associated Press Top 25 in 2008 and 2009.

In February 2010, just a few months after eliminating rival Utah 26-23 in overtime at sold-out LaVell Edwards – his third win over Utah in four seasons – and moving the Oregon State 44-20 from Pac-10 in the Las Vegas Bowl, BYU signed its highest-ranked recruiting class of all time. The star team that included the perspectives of four-star Jake Heaps (the No. 1 professional-style quarterback in the country), wide receiver Ross Apo, multisport star Bronson Kaufusi and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (a 2009 signatory delayed registration) was ranked 22nd by Scout.com and 24th by ESPN.com.

“It’s hard to say before playing, but based on athleticism, size, speed, academics and character – when you put all of our criteria together – it’s the best class we’ve ever signed” , said Mendenhall, after opting for a 43-9 handset the previous four seasons.

The pink perspectives become cloudy

The program was flourishing in the field, in the ballot boxes and at turnstiles. But a wind of change was blowing across the college football landscape, and it could be argued that few programs in the country would suffer more from their after-effects than BYU. And no program would benefit from a conference realignment of more than 100 years ago, its rival Utah.

In June 2010, the Pac-10 officially invited Colorado and Utah to become its 11th and 12th members of the conference. It was the # 1 punch for BYU in the new decade.

The second devastating body shot occurred in the fall of 2011, further undermining BYU’s hopes of following the Utes.

Seeking to replace the schools lost to the Big Ten and SEC, the Big 12 invited TCU, bypassing BYU when the Cougars were first considered the favorites to join this conference Bowl Championship Series (BCS).

The rise of Utah to what is now called a Power Five conference, and the resulting benefit gave Utes revenues from Pac-12 television offerings, sparked recruiting battles and even duels for many of the country’s top players who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the faith that owns and operates BYU) is arguably the main reason why the Cougars’ fortunes in football have been so uneven over the past decade.

Although Utah’s program, seen by many as a sleeping giant in the 1980s and 1990s, gained ground in the 2000s, the past decade has clearly seen the Utes overtake the Cougars as the college football team the most popular in the state, most polls have shown.

Of course, many other factors could be attributed to the perceived shift in BYU, including the transition from school to soccer independence in 2011 (a move to follow Utah, among other reasons). Mendenhall has often noted how the school tightening its admission standards and improving its academic profile in the early 2010s, in addition to its famous strict code of honor, seriously limited its already shallow recruitment pool.

The fact that BYU has lost nine straight games against the Utes only adds to the anguish of the fans, and even the diehard Cougars have been forced to admit that the gap between the programs has never been greater at the dawn of a new decade.

BYU responds to realignment with independence, teams up with ESPN

School officials did not retire when the Utes left Mountain West. Discouraged for years by the MWC’s poor and difficult television deals, and surely spurred by the improvement in Utah’s fortune, BYU announced on August 31, 2010 that he too was leaving the league.

The school that was consistently at the top of the WAC and then Mountain West’s ranking in almost all sports became independent college football in 2011 and placed most of its other sports at the West Coast Conference, where they remain .

A major catalyst for this decision was an exclusive eight-year agreement that BYU signed with ESPN to televise their home games, with a one-year option, renewed since, for the 2019 season. The agreement has recently been extended until 2026, according to national university football expert Brett McMurphy, but neither party has officially confirmed it.

BYU A.D. Tom Holmoe smiles answering questions after announcing that BYU will become independent in football and join the WCC for other sports, as well as their contract with ESPN. Wednesday September 1, 2010Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

School officials have always argued that the move to independence was not done hastily or in order to make BYU Our Lady of the West, as some experts have assumed. Sports director Tom Holmoe said during the big announcement in 2010 that it came after “years of thinking”.

Friday, answering a series of questions from the Deseret News, Holmoe touted “BYU’s partnership with ESPN” and said he “provided us with the exposure we were looking for” at the start of the last decade.

Figures provided by BYU’s sports news service show that BYU has played 86 football games on ABC / ESPN networks in the past nine seasons, an average of 9.6 games per year. Since 2011, 74% of BYU’s football games have been broadcast nationally, ranking it 17th in the country and third in the West behind USC and Stanford for emissions from coast to coast. ‘other.

Looked at from this perspective, said Holmoe, the decade of football has been a success.

Pursuing past success and utes

The Cougars defeated SEC Ole Miss 14-13 in the first game of 2011, their first game as an independent, with the aforementioned Heaps and Van Noy playing key roles, then nearly upset Texas, losing 17-16 to Austin the following week. But few predicted what would happen next. Utah crushed BYU 54-10 in Provo on September 17, 2011, in the first non-conference confrontation of long-standing enemies, flexing its Power Five muscle and revealing the Cougars’ shocking lack of talent and depth.

Linebacker Trevor Reilly (49) of Utah Utes fires quarterback Jake Heaps of Brigham Young Cougars (9) while BYU and Utah play Saturday, September 17, 2011.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It was a harbinger of things to come in football rivalry; Although BYU held firm, even thrived against the Utes in other sports not named women’s gymnastics, it has not beaten Utah in football since 2009. As a result, a lot of gnashing of teeth in Provo and throughout the school’s passionate national fan base.

Whether independence caused BYU to fall or was a masterpiece that saved the program from losing even more relevance when Utah got the golden ticket for the big leagues, has been and will be debated here forever. What is clear is that Utah’s invitation did not help BYU where it matters most – on the ground.

Throw this futility against their bitterest rival, and the Cougars could probably call the 2010s a resounding success, with no conference championship to play for.

They have had more wins, 18, against Power Five schools than any other non-P5 school in the past decade. They claimed six wins against nationally ranked teams, beating No. 15/25 Texas twice, No. 14/20 Boise State twice, No. 6 Wisconsin at Camp Randall and No. 14 USC.

A decade of big wins, overwhelming losses and … lots of injuries

In addition to declining recruitment – most of BYU’s signature classes were classified nationally in the 1960s and 1970s – another factor that led to the decade was the inconsistent shift game. Unable to count on superior athletics, BYU has built its football brand on an exceptional quarterback, astute coaching, extraordinary execution and attention to detail.

Starting in 2010-19, the quarterback often failed, in part because the hottest recruits failed to meet their billings, but mainly due to injuries. Not since Max Hall won a school record of 32 games as a starter in 2006-2009, the opening quarterback of the BYU season has finished an entire injury-free season.

Look no further than what happened to Taysom Hill, a transcendent player who saw four of his five seasons end in injuries – a major ACL tear, a fibula fracture, a foot injury to Lisfranc and a elbow tension. If Hill, dynamic and double threat, had remained in good health, many believe that BYU would have recorded up to a dozen additional victories during the decade, especially in 2014. He was a generational talent, like his sidekick , the ball carrier Jamaal Williams.

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill walks away in a race that was recalled when BYU and Texas played on Saturday September 6, 2014 in Austin, Texas.Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Cougars started 4-0 in 2014, with wins at the Power Five schools in Texas and Virginia, before Hill’s leg was fractured in the second quarter from a possible 35-20 loss to the State of Utah. It was arguably the most devastating loss of the decade for the Cougars. They finished this season 8-5, with Christian Stewart replacing admirably, but many wonder what could have been if Hill had stayed healthy.

They were 9-4 in 2015 when Tanner Magnum replaced Hill after his late season foot injury in the opening game at Nebraska and played well enough for Mendenhall, who will later say independence either “unsustainable” could land Virginia’s position a few weeks before the Cougars bow 35-28 to Utah at the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl.

Their best season of the decade was probably 2016, the first season of Kalani Sitake, when Hill returned, combined with the best rusher of all time, Williams, and nearly crossed the season before suffering an elbow injury during the regular season finale against USU. A 24-21 victory over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl was their ninth victory.

In 2017, a perfect storm of injuries, suspicious training and a demanding schedule left BYU with a record 4-9, its worst since 2003.

Sitake fired offensive coordinator Ty Detmer, reorganized most of his offensive staff and caused upheavals in Wisconsin # 6 in 2018 and Tennessee, USC and Boise State in 2019 in contract extension three-year-old halfway through the 2019 season. But the decade ended on a negative note due to losses suffered by the State of San Diego and Hawaii, the first time BYU has lost two straight games for complete a season since 2008, Mendenhall’s fourth year.

Independence – unsustainable or functional?

Financially, the football program has flourished, according to most accounts. Although difficult to pin down as BYU is a private institution not subject to open file requests, revenue from football has increased for most of the decade, according to Equity in Athletics Data Analysis published annually by the United States Department of education.

Brigham Young fans cheer during the break between quarters during the second half of an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, August 29, 2019.Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The proof is that BYU officials have contributed millions of dollars to LaVell Edwards over the past three to four years to improve the fan experience; Holmoe said two years ago that current football staff are the highest paid staff in the history of the school.

Throughout the decade, BYU administrators have expressed no desire to return publicly to Mountain West, or join any other non-Power Five conference. They made several big efforts to join the Big 12, most recently in 2016, but the league chose not to develop.

The extension with ESPN is just another signal that independence is working, said Holmoe, at least in the balance sheet and on televisions and computer screens across the country.

But add it all up – Utah’s football ancestry, independence, self-imposed recruiting restrictions, planning constraints and these exasperating losses for less well-funded teams like UMass, Carolina eastern, Toledo and northern Illinois – and the Cougars’ field performance was not up to the standard set by Edwards, or even Mendenhall in his early years.

At best, it was slightly above average; at worst, simply mediocre, if wins and losses are the ultimate arbiter.

An A + for access

One of the main drivers of independence was the exhibition, and in this regard BYU achieved its goal. The day before BYU 38-34 lost to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl, Sitake described how independence had worked for BYU outside the win-loss column.

“This is my fourth year, so I cannot comment on this decade,” he said. “But I can say that we have had the opportunity to play games that we would not normally have. We are in a situation where we can see our fans from everywhere, in all regions of the country, whether it be the East Coast or North or South or West or Pacific Seas. We had the opportunity to connect with our fans, and that’s what the independent calendar has given us. “

BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki, on the left, is shot with the rest of the BYU defense after tackling in a win over Wisconsin on Saturday September 15, 2018.Steve Griffin, Deseret News

BYU has faced teams from 32 states, played in nine NFL stadiums, two MLB ball fields, and played or scheduled 53 different FBS teams from 12 conferences, including 19 teams east of Mississippi.

Its average audience was 58,557, ranking it 29th nationally and fourth in the West behind USC, Washington and UCLA.

It’s a nice consolation prize. More victories, including a few against You Know Who in the North, would please these fans even more.

Otherwise, frustration will persist for a once proud program that was still trying to gain ground 10 years after the start of the decade with unrestrained optimism.