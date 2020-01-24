Suburbs already have driverless taxis, but San Francisco is still catching up

The North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco is notoriously difficult for any driver. Narrow streets, swarms of tourists, steep climbs, double-parked vans, endless construction work and crazy six-way intersections are common here. Take the human driver with you and you have a potential recipe for disaster.

Nevertheless, Zoox, a self-driving startup, tries to do this. But instead of driving into the sunny, wide boulevards of Arizona or Silicon Valley, you focus on navigating the windy streets of a dense, crowded urban area. It will take a while before that, especially given Zoox’s vision to offer a robo-taxi service in a self-drive vehicle that is still under development.

During a demo drive with Zoox through North Beach and other crowded parts of San Francisco, a security driver was practically stuck to the steering wheel and had his eyes on the street. Another security engineer who monitored the self-driving computer system was sitting in the passenger seat. People never took over, but it was a nerve-wracking drive.

When we came across a double parked van on a narrow street, we waited for a “safe” moment. We waited until the double-parked driver came along at some point. Problem solved? Not really. In a 20-minute demo ride, we encountered a constant stream of “edge” cases that other demos in Las Vegas and Phoenix would freak out about. Driving in San Francisco is never a typical experience.

For Zoox director Sarah Tariq, the chaos of testing in a place like San Francisco is the whole point. “We want to test in the toughest spots,” she said after driving in a modified Toyota Highlander. “Whatever we learn from here, it flows into our start.” If the Zoox cars don’t cope with pedestrians that literally block the entire intersection on the famous crooked Lombard Street, they’re not ready for other “simple” driving scenarios. The Zoox test car politely slid closer to the pedestrians until they noticed that they were blocking the road and moving.

Curved driving.

Cruise is also trying to open an SF-wide Robotaxi service, but this is already causing problems and delays. Only this week, the Cruise parent company presented a new car for ride sharing without a driver’s seat or steering wheel. The six-seater Cruise Origin is to complement the eventual Cruise taxi service with a fleet of Chevy Bolts. Honda and GM are working together on the autonomous vehicle, which is the first to be ready for series production, and the companies emphasized that this is not a concept. But nothing is there yet.

Compare all of this to a Waymo driverless ride I did in Chandler, Arizona the previous week. I took a very real and very empty Chrysler Pacifica minivan for a round trip from a hotel parking lot to a parking lot in a mall. Except for one stressful moment with a blinking yellow left turn signal, the Waymo coped with the journey as programmed. I would even say that the Waymo drove better than most people I know. It made the perfect turn to the parking lot. 10/10.

This was done using the Waymo One app-based service, which was available to drivers living in the region for a fee, such as a Lyft or Uber ride. No demos, but real.

Autonomous trucking is another area within self-driving that runs smoothly. It’s not just the wide, open, and predictable suburban streets that are consistent with actual progress. The open highway is a great place to take over self-driving systems. This applies particularly to routes in the middle of the country such as Texas and New Mexico. This week Waymo is testing its autonomous semis in these areas.

This week we’re going to drive our Chrysler Pacificas and long haul trucks in Texas and New Mexico. These are interesting and promising trade routes and we will use our vehicles to investigate how the Waymo driver may be able to develop new transport solutions. pic.twitter.com/uDqKDrGR9b

– Waymo (@Waymo) January 23, 2020

Kyle Vogt, co-founder of Cruise, recently wrote a blog post listing the exact comparisons that I was making on one-off demo rides. I see that this is clearly an orange-orange comparison with different regulatory frameworks. Vogt wrote: “Remember that driving on a well-marked highway or wide suburban streets is not the same as driving in a chaotic urban environment. The difference in skills required is equivalent to skiing on green slopes compared to double black diamonds . “

It is known that driverless miles are not all the same. Autonomous vehicles will always be different in a busy city than in an auto-centered expansion. But no matter, places like the Chandler suburb are on the move with the first generations of real AV trips, while places like San Francisco are still in hyper-monitored test mode. That won’t change anytime soon.