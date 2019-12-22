Substitute Rauf gets emotional as Stars outshine Hurricanes

Loading...

But with Steyn – who has 439 test counters in his name – almost ready to be triggered, Rauf will have to return to Tasmania cricket club Glenorchy where he was ripped from the dark to replace Steyn.

Tournament rules prohibit teams from having more than two international players, Steyn and Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane being both under contract with the Stars. Lamichhane is available for the whole season while Steyn will leave after the January 4 derby against the Melbourne Renegades when the Englishman Pat Brown replaces him.

Look at the leg: Marcus Stoinis in action at the Melbourne Stars stadium.Credit: AAP

Dropped from the Australian team for one day last week, having already lost his place in the Twenty20 and Test national teams earlier in the year, Stoinis recalled his talent by hitting 81 unbeaten out of 54 balls as he anchored the Stars heats after Maxwell chose to beat after winning the bat flip.

While the Stars' skipper was unable to reproduce his form with the bat two days earlier on the Gold Coast, he intervened with a pair of key wickets in the power play, injuries including Hurricanes never recovered.

Stoinis had had a pair of lives before he even reached double.

Notoriously slow starter, Stoinis only contributed 11 of the first 50 runs in an opening partnership with Nic Maddinson, who had hit 38 on 29 balls, compared to Stoinis whose runs so far came from 13 deliveries.

The opener was dropped the first ball when the left arm spinner Clive Rose knocked over a weak return grip. Rose was again denied the Stoinis wicket two delays later when no ski ball landed between offside field players Riley Meredith and Qais Shah in a moment of embarrassment for the Hurricanes.

Maddinson looted three paceman Meredith ovens in the fifth goal, but Rose did a great job at the other end, completing her three power play overs after conceding just 12 points.

Maddinson was hit 40 times by Nathan Ellis in the 10th to be recalled only after the reruns showed that he was a marginal non-ball in the forefoot. But Maddinson went further without adding to his total while Simon Milenko took a dive at the back of Meredith's bowling alley.

Promoted No. 3, Ben Dunk played with 19 of 12 balls before being knocked down by the Hurricanes leggie Qais, triggering a collapse as Meredith (3-27 of four overs) pulled out Maxwell (two) and Peter Handscomb (three) in rapid succession.

Fired up: Glenn Maxwell (center) celebrates after dismissing Hobart's short film D & # 39; Arcy.

But after a five-star drought on the border, Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (13 out of 11) started, adding 24 points from the last two overs.

Maxwell struck at the fourth end of the race, removing Hobart's dangerous fly-half, D & # 39; Arcy Short, who was caught in the backseat for nine.

Twenty20 Australian drummer Ben McDermott then went to Midwicket for three against Rauf bowling, who only got a chance with the Stars because of the effort lateral of Steyn.

Maxwell (2-15 of three overs) propelled South African bowling swashbuckler David Miller for seven, leaving the Hurricanes reeling at 3-44.

Caleb Jewell (25) was next, brilliantly caught by a Clint Hinchliffe diving off the bowling alley of Lamichhane.

Adam Zampa played Milenko before Rauf ripped the lower order, removing Mac Wright, Tom Rogers, Qais and Ellis.

Hobart chose to rest James Faulkner and George Bailey while the Hurricanes run a tight schedule before Christmas.

