Waking up to night snow in Ottawa Thursday January 16, 2020. Tony Caldwell

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

The biggest snowstorm of the winter seems to be coming our way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement on Thursday evening to warn that between 15 and 25 cm of snow is possible from Saturday to Sunday.

The special weather forecast applies to Ottawa, Kanata, Orléans, Richmond and Metcalfe and surrounding provinces.

“An approaching low-pressure system will bring snow to Northeast and Eastern Ontario from Saturday morning,” the statement said. “Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected. Strong gusts of wind up to 50 km / h cause areas with local snow on Saturday afternoons. The snow will be easier on Sunday morning.

But first, the deep freeze. The temperature was expected to drop to –23 at night, while a strong wind will make it feel like –31 when you wake up on Friday morning. Ottawa Public Health has issued a freezing recommendation.

Friday will be sunny with a high of –13 and it will stay clear at night with a low of –25. Clouds roll by Saturday morning and bring the expected snowfall. However, it will still be cold, with a predicted high Saturday of –13. More flurries follow on Sunday with a high of –8 and a nocturnal low of –16.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Flag woman barely escaped the death that Arnprier’s grandmother killed, hears trial

Commuter chaos, indignation hours after a high-voltage line brought down, immobilizes LRT

Data show that civil servants feel better than five years ago, but there is still work to be done

Edit