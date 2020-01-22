An offer to expand Belleville’s Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic and to increase internet access in area libraries was made for a provincial government committee that was in town on Wednesday.

The Permanent Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs held a day-long pre-budget consultation session in the Alhambra Hall.

There were 18 presentations during the afternoon session from a wide range of delegates, including one from the clinic.

They have indicated what they want to see in the provincial budget for 2020 for their specific agency or area of ​​interest.

Chief Nurse Practitioner and Clinic Director Karen Clayton-Babb placed the case before the committee.

She asked for two things.

First of all, Clayton-Babb said, the clinic needs $ 342,000 to add two more nurses.

As a result, the clinic that already serves patients would add another 1600 to the list.

Second, Clayton-Babb was also looking for $ 1.6 million to fund a second comparable clinic in the Quinte-Hastings area.

Belleville Library CEO Trevor Pross also appeared before the committee,

Pross called for more internet access and urged the committee to consider expanding fast internet in rural areas so that people would have more access to local libraries.

Pross spoke to Quinte News: “If the government wants to improve access to technology and the internet, the libraries are there. We are ready to go in every city, every community. We already have computers and internet. We can really benefit from the fact that they (the provincial government) invest in bandwidth, fast internet and digital producst and digital … People switch to digital, such as e-books and sources, online courses and we all offer that.

He suggested that it would save thousands of dollars if libraries and schools bought all technological products together.

The issue of the need for more beds for long-term care in the Hastings-Quinte area was also raised during the afternoon session.

During a break, Ian Arthur, the NDP MPP for Kingston and the Islands, tells Quinte News that no new bed has been opened in five years.

Arthur, a member of the committee, says the government has raised $ 34 million from long-term care.

He says there must be a “dramatic increase” in the amount of financing for long-term care in this year’s budget.

Ontario Autism Coalition President Laura Kirby-McIntosh and Vice-President Angela Brandt raised ongoing concerns about the financing of autistic children.

Brandt said, “There is nothing to be calm about. It’s still in a crisis.”

President of the Canadiqan Union of Pulic staff Fred Hahn outlined concerns about officials, from hospitals to schools, and said it all reached a “turning point.”

Hahn noted that Belleville has almost twice as many provincial waiting times when it comes to long-term care.

The province sets its budget for 2020 in March.

