Submissions for pension review reveal Super’s female problem

The management consultancy KPMG believes that the government must pay pension contributions to disadvantaged women groups in particular in order to improve pension independence.

Although the company typically focuses on the tax needs of its large corporations, the government has urged the Retirement Income Review (RIR) to make excellent contributions to carers and tenants.

“We have a superannuation system where there are significant differences,” said Grant Wardell-Johnson, KPMG partner and author of the RIR filing.

Women are victims of these disparities in a way so outrageous that KPMG finds that “Australia discriminates against the majority of its population – women”.

“To improve the position of women, we should drop the $ 450 monthly income threshold, which is virtually gender-specific,” said Wardell-Johnson.

This threshold means that many part-time workers, especially women, no longer have to pay pension contributions, making it practically impossible to build up adequate retirement savings.

KPMG recommendations

“Our contribution includes recommendations for changes to improve pension outcomes for women and states that this would also affect men in similar situations. Overall, women are disadvantaged by:

Less continuity in the workplace

Less working hours

Less wages for the same work and

Not the promotions men get.

“We also focus on parental care / responsibility – we claim that a fair society would be one that has a relatively equal distribution of parental responsibility and better access to affordable childcare and preschool,” KPMG recommended.

“We say the government should make a super premium for paid parental leave and super premium for primary care providers without asking for an additional premium,” said Wardell-Johnson.

In another unexpected recommendation, KPMG called on the government to make super contributions to “the 50 to 59 who receive Commonwealth Rent Assistance”.

This would help improve retirement savings for those who earn little before retirement and who are denied home ownership.

“These people often feel very insecure,” said Wardell-Thomson, adding that the measures could be extended until retirement.

Created with Visme Infographic Maker

Another measure that would support the advancement of women would be to replace the annual concession ceilings for contributions for basic carers and people who take care-related breaks with a lifelong cap.

This would allow women to take the time to look after children and parents to maximize the super contributions they owe during such breaks.

In the meantime, a submission from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) found that the statutory change in the superannuation guarantee from 9.5 percent to 12 percent of wages by 2025 would still keep Australia at the lower end of the scale of such payments.

As the following graphic shows, the majority of OECD countries pay more than 15 percent of wages in the form of pension contributions.

ASFA found that the Australian pension system in its current form is sustainable.

The combination of old-age pensions and the costs for the public sector in connection with tax benefits for old-age pensions should not exceed 6% of GDP.

The graph above shows that total retirement income expenditure will be just over 5 percent of GDP by 2055, despite our aging population, the planned increase in the pension insurance guarantee (SG) and the likely increase in voluntary pension savings.

Source: ASFA

The maturation of the super system and the expected SG growth will rapidly increase pension income for working Australians.

The graph above shows that not only will incomes increase, but also the amount of average pension payments will decrease, as old-age provision increasingly bears the weight of old-age provision.

“ASFA believes that by 2050 at least 50 percent of retirees should be able to have a comfortable standard of living after retirement – in line with the ASFA standard for comfortable retirement,” said ASFA’s statement.

“Achieving this milestone depends on the SG rate being legally raised to 12 percent.”

ASFA’s standard for comfortable retirement is $ 43,787 per year for a single person and $ 61,786 per year for a couple who is a homeowner.

The New Daily is part of Industry Super Holdings