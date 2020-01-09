Subaru is launching a massive recall. See which cars are affected

Loading...

Shortly after the Subaru of America recall in December of more than 400,000 2017-2019 Impreza models and 2018-2019 Crosstrek models due to engine and ventilation issues, Subaru is now announcing another massive recall, according to CNN.

The new recall involves nearly 500,000 Subaru models from 2003 to 2014, with defective Takata airbags in the front passenger seat.

It specifically designates the recall for:

Subaru Baja models 2003 to 2006

Subaru WRX models from 2004 to 2014

Subaru Forester models 2009 to 2013

2004 to 2011 Subaru Impreza models.

Subaru Legacy and Outback models from 2003 to 2014.

According to ABC News, Subaru says on its website that the recall “only affects the passenger-side front airbag in certain Subaru vehicles and does not affect our driver-side front airbags, which were not equipped with a Takata inflator “.

“Therefore, if your vehicle requires a recall service, we recommend occupants not to use the front passenger seat until the repair is complete,” the website said, according to ABC News.

Subaru was already forced to recall some of these same models in 2015, according to a CNN report at the time.

But when Subaru recalled these vehicles, they replaced the defective Takata airbags with even more defective Takata airbags, according to CNN.

As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration takes steps to expedite the recall of the Takata airbag, CNN reports that it will likely not be completed before 2023, which means that the latest Subaru recall is just one of many recalls of Takata air bags that consumers can anticipate in the coming months. years.

It is probably not the first time that car owners have heard of the famous Takata airbag, which caused the biggest auto recall in history, reports CNN.

The Takata airbag recall affects approximately 41.6 million vehicles, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

The ministry released a report that when exposed to heat and humidity for long periods of time, Takata airbags explode rather than deploy when deployed, which can result in death.

Product Safety Australia reports that faults in the airbags left 29 people dead and more than 320 injured worldwide.