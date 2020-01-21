Subaru gives us a first glimpse of the electric crossover co-developed with Toyota

On Monday, Subaru announced its intention to electrify its entire range by 2035 and during a technological briefing in Japan, presented the first design study for a new electric vehicle on which it is working.

The 100% electric crossover illustrated is under development with Toyota and will arrive on the market before 2025. It seems that the full-size model presented is a clay model, but even so, it provides us with a solid (albeit precocious and conceptual ). ) first look at the crossover.

Read also: Toyota increases its stake in Subaru to 20%, confirms the next generation 86 and BRZ

Sharp edges and angular lines dominate the exterior design of the vehicle. Like many electric vehicles currently on the market, it does not have a traditional front grille but has a set of false air intakes on the sides of the fairing and along the lower part of the bumper finished in glossy black. Also visible are two blackened areas where the headlights would be seated.

Seen from the site, it is obvious that Subaru wants to make the passenger compartment of the electric crossover as spacious as possible and has pushed the strongly inclined windshield very far forward. The roofline is also fairly flat, which should allow a good amount of free space in the second row. Of course, as this is a first design mockup, it is possible that the production vehicle may be very different.

Toyota and Subaru have confirmed that they will co-develop an EV platform in June 2019. This platform will support the segment C electric SUVs that will be built by the two automakers. The platform will also have the flexibility to support a host of other vehicles, including C and D sedans and SUVs.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…