STV Claim Lewis Morgan Transfer Fee

It came as a huge surprise in the last 24 hours when news about the interest in Lewis Morgan came from Inter Miami.

The new club, established by David Beckham and a consortium, want the player to sign up in Miami in a movement that has certainly taken us by surprise.

Celtic paid around £ 250k for the player two seasons ago, but he has so far failed to make the breakthrough in the Hoops.

Now that more and more details are appearing, there are estimated costs involved, but no one seems sure what exactly has been offered. However, STV reports that it is considerably more than what Celtic paid for the offside player.

The news channel writes:

STV understands that the offer that Celtic has accepted is considerably more than the £ 250,000 they paid the Saints in January 2018.

The Celtic plate must have the feeling that they have won a watch here!

Getting a substantial offer for a squad player who is struggling becomes a tough job.

Lewis will probably try to turn his head around the interest and arrange the offer offered. There were rumors that he could return on loan or go to Hibernian in January – and suddenly a life-changing opportunity arose. We are curious what the boy is thinking.