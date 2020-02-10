Stunned winners and sweet reunions

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Another show takes place just a few meters to the right of the main Oscar stage in the wings in which the moderators gather. The enthusiastic winners are given a moment to process what has happened.

Here are a few moments that the cameras did not capture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“WHOSE IS THAT?”

The best actor’s winner, Joaquin Phoenix, left the stage a little dazed, with tears in his eyes from his emotional acceptance speech. Jane Fonda, who was waiting to be presented with the best picture prize, was one of the few known faces of the “Joker” star who stopped to hug her and kiss her on the cheek.

Phoenix looked at the golden statuette in his hand and said, “Who does this belong to?”

The woman who accompanied him to his next stop said gently, “It’s yours.”

STEVE MARTIN GETS READY

Steve Martin made sure he got to the wings early for his and Chris Rock’s opening Sunday, but his speed also meant he had a little time to kill. Martin paced the wings and stopped a few times to check his lapel and bow tie in the mirror.

He offered a few words of support to Janelle Monae.

“You will do a good job,” Martin said, thumb up. “But you should say break your leg.”

And he even took a moment to indulge in the performance and watch it on the monitors with a big smile. But he quickly turned back to his upcoming moment on stage.

“As long as I have my opening line, I’m fine,” he said, walking up and down.

CORDENS GREAT, FURIOUS DISCOVERY

When James Corden came across Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig at the start of the show, the two women were eager to know what Corden was up to. He wouldn’t tell exactly what was going to happen, but would tell Rudolph that he was “putting on a costume” and “lowering your expectations”. Rudolph promised that she would still scream for him.

Later Corden met Rudolph and Wiig again, this time in his full “Cats” regalia next to Rebel Wilson.

“This is ridiculous,” he said. “This is it. This is … Showbiz.”

The producers of the show asked for a photo with the two “cats”. However, Corden warned them that if they got too close, they would “need a lint roller”.

MAKE PLANS

You never know who you will meet behind the scenes at the Oscars or who you will make plans for, Iike Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet or Rami Malek and Oscar Isaac.

“My husband, my husband,” Rock said to Chalamet and greeted him with a hug. “Where are you going? Let’s have dinner. ”

SOME DAUGHTER NOTES

“Speed ​​up,” Charlize Theron advised her mother as they waited in line for the bathroom. “It’s a long night.”

The two waited patiently until the two stands were empty. When it opened, Theron insisted that her mother take it first.

Renée can’t stop shaking

The winner of the best actress, Renée Zellweger, was as balanced as possible when she slid from the stage into the wings with Oscar in hand, but it was perhaps only an act. In the middle of the thank you to all the well-wishers, the “Judy” – Star that she had trouble keeping it together.

“If only I could stand upright,” said Zellweger. “I shiver so much.”

KEANU AND DIANE TOGETHER

It’s been 17 years since Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton starred in Nancy Meyer’s Something’s Gotta Give, but it didn’t seem like a day behind the scenes at the Oscars had passed. The two came together again to present the best original screenplay award on Sunday evening. They shared a sweet moment in the wings: Reeves offered Keaton his arm and the two moved into position.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.