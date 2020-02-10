Study: Social media and smartphone use have an impact on the mental health of teenagers

According to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday, the use of social media and smartphones has a significant impact on teen mental health. This is reported by CBS News.

The researchers examined dozens of studies in which the use of smartphones and social media led to an increase in “mental stress, self-harming behavior and suicide among young people”.

In a US study, the number of children and adolescents who came to hospital because of suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide “almost doubled between 2008 and 2015, with the highest increase among adolescent girls.”

In Ontario, the number of teenagers reporting “moderate to severe psychological stress” rose from 24 percent in 2013 to 39 percent just four years later.

Another study conducted in Germany found that children who spent more time on Facebook were more susceptible to negative emotions such as envy and uncertainty about their status.

Another review of 20 studies found that using social media was associated with “concerns about body image and eating disorders,” the research team reported.

“Doctors, teachers, and families need to work with adolescents to reduce the potential harmful impact of smartphones and social media on their relationships, self-confidence, sleep, academic performance, and emotional wellbeing,” said Dr. Elia Abi -Jaoude, psychiatrist at the Hospital for Sick Children and at the Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto.

