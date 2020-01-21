Research has shown that disadvantaged Australians die an average of 27 years earlier than their wealthier peers.

In a detailed analysis of government data, the Public Health Information Development Unit (PHIDU) at Torrens University in Adelaide outlined the strong differences in health outcomes across different locations and socio-economic backgrounds.

Led by Professor John Glover, the study found that disadvantaged Australians are most likely to suffer from obesity, smoking, asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health problems.

And while the median age of death in Australia’s wealthiest areas is 89, it averages only 62 in the country’s lower socio-economic regions.

Professor Glover informed the ABC that the gap in health quality across various socio-economic backgrounds has widened since the early 1990s.

For example, the gap between Australians in the most deprived and most deprived areas has more than doubled in premature mortality rates.

“These public health figures are again worryingly showing that the health consequences for the most disadvantaged in our community are worse,” he said.

“Although chronic disease and health risk rates are estimates, they are based on the best available data and show the extent of the health gap in Australia.”

The study found that approximately a quarter of Australians (24.6 percent) who lived in wealthy areas were overweight, compared to 38.5 percent in disadvantaged areas.

The average smoking rate was 8.5 percent in affluent areas and 24.3 percent in less-favored areas, while the incidence of asthma was 10 percent in affluent areas and 13.4 percent in more socio-economically favorable areas.

A significant geographic variation has also been observed in the incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Wealthy areas had an incidence rate of 4 percent, while lower socio-economic backgrounds had a rate of 5.5 percent.

The study also found that Australians are fatter across the board than ever.

The PHIDU analysis follows after the global charity Oxfam announced that the richest 1 percent of Australians have accumulated more than twice as much wealth as the bottom 50 percent combined.

Oxfam attributed the gap to the higher financial return on assets relative to work, the avoidance of corporate taxes, stagnating wages, insufficient public spending and the repatriation of the progressive Australian tax system.

“This is a new phenomenon in which the number of billionaires continues to grow and accumulate assets that they may not be able to spend, while the average community members ask for basic support,” Lyn Morgain told Oxfam Australia’s The New Daily.

“It doesn’t just mean accepting that some people are richer than others. This is a population-wide trend that is very worrying not only for the poorest but also for the middle-aged. “