Study results show that the popular rubber hand illusion can be used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder

Chances are that you’ve seen entertaining footage of the so-called “rubber hand illusion,” where someone makes sure that the wrong rubber hand is actually their own. However, it is more than a clever party trick. Not only does the illusion shed light on how the brain “maps” our physical body, it could also prove to be an effective treatment for OCD patients, as a recent article in Frontiers in Neuroscience shows.

The German philosopher Martin Heidegger introduced the term “ready-to-hand” in the 1930s to describe how the body can incorporate our best-known functional tools into its self-image, similar to a blind person who regularly uses a stick his self navigates or their surroundings. For the brain, the cane becomes an extension of the physical body.

Studies have shown a similar effect when we use a computer mouse regularly. This may even apply to our avatars in virtual space. Virtual reality guru Jaron Lanier introduced the concept of “homuncular flexibility” in the 1980s to describe how, over time, the brain can no longer differentiate between our real and virtual bodies , If something bad happens to you in the virtual world, the same neural circuit is activated that would have been activated if it had happened to you in the “real” world.

That is the essence of the rubber hand illusion that neuroscientist Matthew Botvinick of Princeton University developed as a PhD student. A subject’s hand is invisible and is replaced by a rubber hand in the same position that the real hand is normally in. Then the illusionist strokes real and false hands at the same time. It doesn’t take long for the subject to respond to the rubber hand as if it were their own. A common trick is to prick the rubber hand with a hammer or knife and watch the subject withdraw in real horror. In 2011, Henrik Ehrsson, a cognitive neuroscientist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, optimized the experiment to convince subjects that they had a third hand.

The sensory feedback by simultaneously stroking the real and the rubber hand essentially “couples” the subject to the rubber hand so that the brain perceives it as an extension of the physical body – what is known as the body transmission illusion. But not everyone is vulnerable to the illusion, especially dancers and musicians. Ehrsson suspected that this could be because people in these professions “can professionally locate their limbs without seeing”.

A study from 2004 came to the conclusion that the stroking of the two hands must be synchronous for the illusion to take effect. The brains of the test subjects were imaged with fMRI during the experiment. These showed increased activity in the premotor cortex – a region that was involved in planning movements – when the illusion came into effect, as well as in the parietal cortex that was involved in the visual and touch-related processing. Follow-up studies in which the rubber hand was threatened by a prick movement with a needle showed increased activity in the anterior cingulate cortex, which indicates the expectation of pain. Subjects responded to the threat as if the rubber hand was their own, and sometimes even moved their hidden real hand to avoid the needle.

More recently, in 2016, during the rubber hand experiment, Italian scientists used transcranial magnetic stimulation to trigger electrical impulses in the region of the brain that controls hand movement. Such signals travel into the hand via the spinal cord and can be perceived as muscle twitches. They found a significant decrease in the strength of these impulses in the real hands of the test subjects as soon as the illusion began. “Since the brain no longer sees the hand as part of the body, we can use it less well,” lead author Francesca Garbarini of the University of Turin told the Guardian at the time.

Fake droppings

The current study builds on previous work by Baland Jalal, a neuroscientist at the University of Cambridge, in 2015, along with his colleague V.S. Ramachandran from the University of California, San Diego. Your subjects for this study did not have OCD. In this version of the rubber hand illusion, Jalal and Ramachandran contaminated the rubber hand with artificial manure (a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter) and found that the subjects felt a strong disgust as if their real hand had been smeared with manure. A subsequent Japanese study repeated these results and confirmed the need for this “multi-sensory stimulation therapy” to treat OCD.

A standard approach to the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder is the combination of drugs such as Prozac with exposure therapy. This usually involves asking patients to touch contaminated surfaces and not then to wash their hands, as is usually the case. Over time, this should lead to a reduced feeling of disgust and the associated hand washing behavior. But the therapy itself can be unbearably stressful for patients. According to the authors, 20 percent discontinue therapy prematurely and another 25 percent even refuse to start therapy. “Obsessive-compulsive disorder can be an extremely debilitating condition for many people, but treatments are not always easy,” said Jalal. “Indeed, exposure therapy can be very stressful and is therefore not always effective or even feasible for many patients.”

Enlarge / (left) Scheme of the experimental setup of the rubber hand. (right) The “disgust”, also known as “fake feces” (actually a mixture of chocolate and peanut butter).

For this latest study, Jalal et al. recruited 29 OCD patients from a Harvard Medical School institute. 16 were subjected to the rubber hand experiment, with both false and real hands being crossed at the same time, while the hands of the remaining 13 in the control group were not synchronized. After the illusion came, the researchers smeared artificial manure on the rubber hand and at the same time dabbed the real hand of the test subject with a damp paper towel (not visible). Subjects were then asked to rate how much disgust, fear, or urge they had to wash their hands.

Surprisingly, subjects in both groups were susceptible to the rubber hand illusion, although healthy subjects did not notice if the two hands were not stroked in sync (as was the case with the control group). And initially both groups reported a similar level of disgust at the perceived contamination. After the wet paper towel was removed and the manure was still on the rubber hand, the researchers stroked both hands for another five minutes. Afterwards, 65 percent of the test persons in the group with synchronized stroking indicated a stronger disgust reaction compared to 35 percent in the control group. This shows that the longer the hands are caressed, the stronger the illusion.

For the last stage of the experiment, Jalal et al. put the wrong feces on the real hand of the test subjects and asked them again to rate their level of disgust and fear from 1 to 10. The subjects in the control group reported average values ​​of about 7, but those in the synchronized group had much higher values. “Over time, stroking the real and the wrong hand at the same time seems to create an increasingly strong illusion, so that it ultimately becomes very much felt their own hand, “said Jalal. “This meant that the response to contamination was more extreme after ten minutes. Although this was the point where our experiment ended, research has shown that continued exposure leads to a decrease in the feelings of contamination that form the basis of traditional exposure therapy. “

Jalal is confident that this method could build a bridge so that OCD patients can tolerate obsessive-compulsive disorder better with exposure therapy, especially because the subjects found the rubber hand illusion to be amusing, which helped them feel good and make the experience less stressful , The next step is to conduct randomized clinical trials with larger samples to compare this new method with existing exposure therapy techniques.

“All in all, this simple, comprehensive, and inexpensive intervention could result in higher treatment uptake and drop-out, and facilitate early intervention,” the authors wrote. “It’s great for low-resource environments and for emergencies, including low-income and developing countries with minimal access to high-tech solutions like virtual real estate.”

