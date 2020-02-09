Study: Republicans consider most media unreliable – except Fox News

ZOUTSTAD – Whether an American trusts a news outlet depends largely on whether that person is a republican or a democrat, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center. The study, asking about respondents’ confidence in 30 different political and election news sources, found that Republicans considered most media sources unreliable, while Democrats considered most of the same sources credible.

“In the course of our research in recent years, there has been strong evidence of this dramatic and in many cases growing gap between Democrats and Republicans in their views on the news media, in the sources they trust, and in many cases the sources to which they turn to their news, “said Amy Mitchell, director of journalism research at the Pew Research Center.

Only seven media channels created more confidence than distrust among Republicans, including Fox News and talk radio programs from hosts Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh. The answers from the Democrats were almost exactly the opposite: only eight outlets aroused more distrust than confidence – including Fox News, Hannity and Limbaugh.

“You almost see a mirror image between the two parties when it comes to trust versus distrust from the same sources,” Mitchell said.

In addition, the study found that only one source – Fox News – was used by at least a third of Republicans for political and election news in the week measured by the study. In contrast, at least a third of Democrats received political or election news from five different news sources during the same time frame: CNN, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and MSNBC.

The news that Americans will receive in the coming months will have a major impact on the decisions they make in the voting booth. Yet there is no news source that can win the confidence of more than half of Americans – the study found that none of the 30 sources are trusted by more than 50% of all American adults.

Fox News ‘towers above all others’

In the past five years, the polarization of parties in the trust of media sources has broadened, according to the Pew survey.

“Republicans have become increasingly alienated from most of the more established sources, while Democrats’ confidence in them remains stable and in some cases has been strengthened,” the study said.

Pew compared the results of this study with a similar study conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2014 and found that Republican distrust increased – with significant growth in Republican distrust of the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

Donald Trump’s presidential election contributed to this growing gap, Mitchell said with the Pew Research Center.

“We see that the gap between Democrats and Republicans in terms of their confidence in the media is growing dramatically after the 2016 elections,” she said.

But the growing gap can also be attributed to pre-Trump era trends, said Al Tompkins, senior faculty at the Poynter Institute, a Florida-based nonprofit journalism school and research organization. Specifically, the break of the media landscape caused by the rise of the Internet has stimulated the proliferation of countless news sources, making it easy to choose the outlet that best fits your world view – and ignore the others, he said.

Although the survey showed that Republicans showed distrust of many media, Republicans’ trust in Fox News seemed through the research results, with two-thirds of Republicans saying they trust Fox News as a source.

“In the more compact republican media ecosystem, one outlet towers above all others: Fox News,” the study said. “It would be difficult to overestimate the connection as a trusted source of political news for Republicans.”

Among Democrats, CNN was just as familiar as Fox News among Republicans: 67% of Democrats said CNN is a trusted source.

A higher obligation?

The research should be taken with a pinch of salt, Tompkins said. The idea that some people identify some news broadcasts as reliable or suspicious of others is nothing new, he said.

“American media have been much more party in the past than now,” he said.

The skepticism that some media compare to one’s own political views is rooted in the history of American journalism, he said. Before 1830, many American newspapers were tuned to a political platform and called themselves accordingly: the press democrat, the federal republican.

“There is a tendency to believe that we have come across some sort of rubicon, that we have never been here before, that we are more divided than ever, and I just don’t believe that,” he said.

That said, news consumers should not put their trust in a media outlet because it confirms their beliefs, but because the news organization is determined to seek the truth – even if that truth challenges their worldview, Tompkins said.

In addition, news organizations with extremely loyal viewers – such as Fox and CNN – that can only rely on one outlet as a unique source of news and information, have a higher obligation for their viewers, Tompkins said.

“Those news organizations have an even greater responsibility for accuracy and fairness because their audience relies on them for such a substantial part of the picture of what’s going on,” he said. “It is even more important that they are inclusive and even.”